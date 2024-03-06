Bury St Edmunds have announced director of rugby and head coach Jacob Ford has committed his future to the ambitious National League 2 East club by signing a two year contract extension to cover the next two seasons.

It comes as the Wolfpack are chasing a club-record finish in the fourth tier for a third straight season under the guidance of Ford, which would require them ending in the top four.

The brother of England player George Ford and son of Mike Ford arrived at the Greene King IPA Haberden as director of rugby in March 2021, initially to work alongside then head coach Nick Wakley. But he took on both roles following the former’s resignation that summer.

Jacob Ford has extended his stay at the Greene King IPA Haberden with a new two-year contract Picture: Mecha Morton

Ford, still only 25 having become the youngest ever to qualify as an RFU Level 3 coach, is also head of rugby at Ipswich School.

He followed up a sixth-placed finish in his first season at Bury, matching the club record, with fifth place in last season’s reformatted structure.

They currnetly sit fifth and one point behind Henley in National League 2 East with six games to go, following five straight defeats.

Jacob Ford is chasing another club-record finish in his third season in charge Picture: Mark Westley

However, chairman Craig Germeney is convinced the run is an anomaly in another memorable season.

He released a statement which read: “We are pleased to announce that we have agreed a two-year extension of contract with our director of rugby, Jacob Ford.

“Jacob has been instrumental in our successes over the past three seasons which has provided fast flowing and exciting rugby for us all to enjoy whilst also achieving some of the club’s highest league finishes.

“There is no doubt that the performance and success of our senior squad underpins successes across the whole of the club where we continue to see growing numbers of players and spectators enjoying Bury St Edmund’s rugby club.

“Whilst Jacob still has the remainder of this season to focus on, we are working closely with him on developing a sustainable structure that supports our vision for the next two seasons.

“We are excited to continue this journey which of course could not happen without the unwavering support of our sponsors, volunteers, and members.

“If we are to continue to be one of the highest-ranked rugby clubs in East Anglia, then we must continue to be ambitious which of course will require us to do even more and be better than we have previously.

“We are very much looking forward to the next two seasons and building on what’s already been achieved.”

Meanwhile, Ford said he is looking forward to continuing to build success at the club.

“Over the past three years we have created some fantastic memories together on and off the field and I’m looking forward to continuing to build and strive to be the best we can be,” he said.

“The support at this club is incredible and we all have an emotional connection with the club, which is why people want to be a part of this journey with us.”

Bury St Edmunds return from a weekend off at home to third-placed Dorking on Saturday (3pm) which is set to be a special occasion as the club pays tribute to their 18 members who died in the Ermenonville air disaster 50 years on.