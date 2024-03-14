Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club’s Ruaraidh Williams receives six-game ban for headbutt against Dorking while Ben Kelland escapes suspension
There was mixed news for Bury St Edmunds from the RFU this week as one player’s ban was upheld while another was revoked.
Ruaraidh Williams’ headbutt in Saturday’s 33-29 home defeat to Dorking has led to confirmation of a six-game ban, meaning the homegrown number 8 will miss the remainder of the season as well as their 2024/25 opener.
But a one-game suspension for second row Ben Kelland, for two yellow cards last weekend, will no longer stand after one was rescinded.
The disciplinary committee felt his card for a high tackle at the start of the second half was an error, meaning he will now be available for the trip to second-placed Barnes tomorrow (2pm).
Williams’ sanction was one that came as no surprise to head coach and director of rugby Jacob Ford.
He said: “It is an expected ban and he will miss the remainder of the season.”
Bury head to Barnes looking to end a six-game losing run that has seen them slip to sixth place in the National League 2 East table.