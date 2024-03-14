There was mixed news for Bury St Edmunds from the RFU this week as one player’s ban was upheld while another was revoked.

Ruaraidh Williams’ headbutt in Saturday’s 33-29 home defeat to Dorking has led to confirmation of a six-game ban, meaning the homegrown number 8 will miss the remainder of the season as well as their 2024/25 opener.

But a one-game suspension for second row Ben Kelland, for two yellow cards last weekend, will no longer stand after one was rescinded.

Ruaraidh Williams scores a first-half try for Bury St Edmunds against Dorking before being receiving a red card early in the second half Picture: Mecha Morton

The disciplinary committee felt his card for a high tackle at the start of the second half was an error, meaning he will now be available for the trip to second-placed Barnes tomorrow (2pm).

Williams’ sanction was one that came as no surprise to head coach and director of rugby Jacob Ford.

He said: “It is an expected ban and he will miss the remainder of the season.”

Ben Kelland has had his first of two yellow cards against Dorking rescinded Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury head to Barnes looking to end a six-game losing run that has seen them slip to sixth place in the National League 2 East table.