Craig Germeney is confident a more localised independently-run Greene King IPA Bury St Edmunds Rugby 7’s Festival can still be a big hit this weekend.

It comes after the highly popular event was not included in this year’s national Super 7s Series, with Bury’s chairman revealing increasing financial demands placed on them made it untenable.

Instead, the Southgate Green-based club decided to go solo with the event and shift it from the end of May, after the 15s season finished, to the height of summer, as the 7s season comes to a close.

Club chairman Craig Germeney presents Bury St Edmunds player Freddie Roddick, of Samurai, with the Super Sevens Series Player of The Series award at last year’s event Picture: Shawn Pearce

“It’s no longer the Super 7s Series as unfortunately they didn’t want to hold it here,” said Germeney.

“Their demands were just not sustainable for the club.

“That was decided early this year which meant we were a bit pushed for time to arrange it for May when it is normally held at the end of the season so we decided we still wanted to go ahead in some form. We thought to rely on a bit of the better weather we would go for early July.”

There are set to be plenty more flying tackles like this one as Bury St Edmunds RUFC host their Greene King IPA-sponsored 7s tournament this weekend Picture: Shawn Pearce

Instead of a senior men’s elite, more localised men’s open and women’s elite event, like last year, Saturday’s festival (from 10am) will just be made up of one competition containing 12 teams.

Bury St Edmunds will be represented by two teams, the senior men’s side, coached by Ben Penfold, and an under-18s development team.

Wolfpack player Will Affleck will be bringing his charity side, Oxfam Crusaders, to participate once again but there will not be the likes of Samurai, who are no longer the club’s kit suppliers following owner Terry Sands’ acrimonious exit, or any Premiership or international-level teams.

“The event is different,” Germeney explained.

The British Army side celebrate their victory in the Elite Men's competition of Bury St Edmunds' final leg of the Super Sevens Series in July last year Picture: Shawn Pearce

“We haven’t got some of the sides that have been there previously from the Super 7s Series but we’ve got some more local sides as well.

“There’s a team from Cambridge, we’ve got Ealing Trailfinders, we’ve got Lambs and Oxfam Crusaders, but we are going back to our roots and we’re having to rebuild because previously the rugby bit is what the Super 7s Series organised.

“Having to reach out to teams late on in the organisation part of it was and has been a bit of a challenge but the event itself is set to be a good event.

“We’ve got a 12 metre-square massive screen to air the England-Australia game and we’ve got live music late afternoon going into the evening.

“And we’ve got two pitches that will have rugby 7s played on it throughout the day as well as obviously beer and food.”

He hopes the introduction of live music, with Ipswich-based James Nunn and recommended touring band The Upsiders playing from around 5.30pm through to 9pm, can be a great new addition to the day.

He said: “Hopefully it will be a success, people will enjoy it and we can build on it for next season with the number of teams we have and take it from strength to strength.

“The good thing is we’re in control of our own destiny now.”

The club had originally planned to have a women’s competition but had to pull it after one of the four teams dropped out.

It is hoped that can be added next year but the Bury St Edmunds Foxes will still be visible after agreeing to be part of the army of volunteers helping to put on the day.

Tickets are still available online here, priced at £15 for over-17s and £5 for 13-16 year olds. Under-13s go free while family tickets (two adults and two children) are available for £30. They will also be available on the day, with gates opening from 10am.

The full list of teams competing is: Bury Rugby, Bury 18’s, Apache, Oxfam Crusaders, Lambs 1, Holt, OI’s. Vipers, RAF Honington, Ealing, Rascals, Barbarians.

They will be competing for a share of the £4,200 prize fund with a Plate and Bowl spin-offs enabling knocked out teams to have something to play for. There will also be a player of the tournament award once again.

Germeney said: “The weather is set to be scorching so it should be a good day.”