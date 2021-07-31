Bury St Edmunds are having to begin the process of restructing their Pro-am coaching set up following the resignation of director of rugby Nick Wakley.

The Welshman's long commute from his native country – which he had been doing since his appointment as the club's head coach in November 2018 – was said to be one of the factors in his decision as he looks to spend more time with his family.

Wakley had been combining the roles of director of rugby and head coach over the last couple of Covid-affected seasons before Jacob Ford's appointment.

Nick Wakley (left) was unveiled as Bury St Edmunds' head coach in November 2018 Picture: Mecha Morton

During his time as head coach he helped secure The Wolfpack's highest ever finish after the 2019/20 season finishing calculations left them sixth.

Last Saturday saw Wakley led the Samurai team to the final of Bury's Super Sevens Series finale, which despite losing to British Army was enough to clinch the overall title.

A statement from club chairman Craig Germeney read: "We regret to announce that Nick Wakley (director of rugby) has resigned from his positions at our club with immediate effect.

"This immediacy will give our club some much needed time during pre-season to readjust our Pro-am Coaching structure, so that we are in good shape for the start of the new season in September.

Nick Wakley has resigned from his position as director of rugby at Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mecha Morton

"A huge thanks goes to Nick who largely due to the increasing pressures of sharing his time between family in Wales and our club, not to mention the relentless journey times has resulted in his decision.

"Nick joined our club whilst we were languishing at the bottom of National 2 South and managed not only to turn this situation around, but also achieve our highest-placed finish.

"Nick has left our club in a great position, to be able to really compete in this forthcoming season and for this, our club is truly grateful and he will be sorely missed. "

Bury St Edmunds' National League 2 South 2021/22 season kicks off at home to Canterbury on September 4.

