Bury Town have lost the services of Baris Altintop with the talented young defender completing a move to full-time Vanarama National League side King's Lynn Town.

The recently-turned 21-year-old had joined the west Suffolk Blues on a two-year deal in September 2020 after failing to agree a new contract with local Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals AFC Sudbury.

But after a recent formal approach was made from the Linnets for the former Ipswich Town, Colchester United and Needham Market youngster, Bury said "both clubs were able to come to an acceptable agreement" on a compensation package. Altintop has penned a deal until June 2023 at the Norfolk club.

Baris Altintop in action for Bury Town in the FA Cup tie with Norwich United earlier this season Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury manager Ben Chenery told the club website: "While it is disappointing to lose a player who has been a regular starter for us over the past two seasons, we could not stand in the way of Baris and his desire to join a full-time club.

"Once the offer came in from King's Lynn, Baris expressed his desire to step up to the National League and a deal was done between the two clubs.

"Baris has progressed during his time with us and obviously attracted the interest of King's Lynn at some point this season, so he goes with our best wishes and we hope that he is able to make an impact at National League level with his new club.

"It is a very big step up from the Isthmian League North to the National League but he has faith in his own ability to make that step.

"He is another in a long line of players that has progressed from our club to a higher level and that is a credit to the club and the coaches here."

After progressing through Sudbury's academy, Altintop had been taken on first-team captain duties under Mark Morsley while regular skipper Joe Whight was injured.

The ball-playing defender, who is comfortable as a centre-back or at right-back, made 76 appearances for the Yellows' senior side over a two-year period.

He quickly established himself as a key player in Ben Chenery's backline at Bury, playing 11 of their 12 games in the Covid-19 curtailed 2020/21 season.

Altintop has featured in 12 games so far this season (from 14), but had not played in the last two due to his discussions over a move to the Linnets, who are in the final relegation place (21st) after 13 matches.

The departing Bury player will be hoping to make his debut for his new club when Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham visit The Walks on Saturday (3pm).

Altintop told the King's Lynn website: “I’m looking forward to new chapter at King's Lynn, I’m ready to put the shirt on and help the team out im thankful for this opportunity, and look forward to playing infront of the fans.”

