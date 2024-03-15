Cemal Ramadan has said he is very much targeting topping the divisional goalscorer charts to land the golden boot as he looks to deliver a special end to the season at Bury Town.

Despite regularly weighing in with more than 20 goals a season, and ending the 2017/18 campaign with 34 in all competitions (pipped by Matt Price), the sharp-shooting prize has proved to be elusive for the former Ipswich Town scholar.

But after scoring twice to earn Bury an eighth straight victory, 2-0 at Witham Town on Saturday, their long-serving player put himself just three behind Lowestoft Town’s Jake Reed’s 26 goals in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division list.

Cemal Ramadan took his season goals tally to 26 (23 league) with a brace on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

The goal in each half saw Ramadan eclipse last season’s tally of 24 in all competitions by reaching 26 from 33 appearances.

And overtaking Reed, as he looks to fire Bury to promotion, is now firmly in the 27-year-old’s sights.

“I’ve kept my eye on it to be honest,” said the player who joined the Ram Meadow outfit permanently in November 2015 after a loan spell from Ipswich Town.

"I think my target for how many goals I want to get is one more than Jake Reed!

"If I get to 30 and I didn’t win the golden boot I’d say fair play.

"I do keep an eye on it, all these years I’ve always been in and around it. If I can win the golden boot that would be especially pleasing.

"Obviously if I keep scoring goals it helps the team as well.”

Cemal Ramadan celebrates a goal against local rivals Stowmarket Town in front of the Bury Town fans Picture: Mark Westley

Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s side extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches, including just two draws, to leave them third in the table and nine points behind leaders Lowestoft Town and seven adrift of Felixstowe & Walton United with two games in hand on each and both still to play.

But ahead of their nine-game run-in starting at home to 14th-placed New Salamis tomorrow (3pm), following Tuesday’s game at Basildon United being postponed again due to a waterlogged pitch, Ramadan says the players are not talking about promotion in whichever form.

"The changing room is pretty calm and we’ve not spoken about play-offs or winning a title,” he said.

Cemal Ramadan has been enjoying playing with Ollie Canfer (left) and Luke Brown Picture: Mark Westley

“I know it sounds cliché but we’re just really enjoying one game at a time and just keeping this run going as long as we can, and when we get to the end of April let’s see where we are.

"If you start taking your eye off the game that’s in front of you you’ll get found out very quickly.”

Both of Ramadan’s goals last Saturday were set up by fellow striker Luke Brown, and along with Ollie Canfer, he is someone the player capped up to under-18s level with the Republic of Ireland is hugely enjoying playing with.

"I knew Browny before he came over through mutual friends and then we didn’t play up front much together at the start of the season, but as soon as we got a run together it just clicked,” he said.

"But to be fair, him and Ollie Canfer are perfect for me really because Canfs works really hard and makes runs from deep and wins a lot of headers.

"Browny likes to drop in to feet and link the play up which allows me to focus on running in behind and worrying more about the goals.

"I have to say the pair of them have really helped me and brought the best out of me.”

A hat-trick last month, in a 4-1 victory at Brightlingsea Regent on February 3, saw Ramadan pass 150 goals for Bury which is something he took great pride in.

He said: "150 is a lot of goals and I don’t think it’s been in too many games.

"I’m proud to have been at the club that long. There could have been plenty of times when I could have gone elsewhere but to be here for that period of time and score that many goals, I was really proud of that."

Ramadan, who had a brief spell away at Leiston ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, returning that November, has also been enjoying playing under manager Skuse and his assistant Musgrove.

"I was actually a scholar at Ipswich when Cole first went there so I knew him before he came, so it's funny how football does full circles,” he said.

"I've really enjoyed it, without realising it Cole has probably added a bit to my game.

"I think it's fair to say Ben (Chenery, former manager) made me the player I was but Cole's just added little details that have helped my overall play. I've picked up some good little bits from him and as I said, I'm probably playing some of the best football I have.

"Muzzy's brilliant as well, I've really enjoyed playing under both of them.

"They're really thorough with their detail."