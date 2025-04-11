Cemal Ramadan has revealed he is on a mission to hit the 30-goal mark during Bury Town’s last four games in a bid to leave the Blues ready to pounce if the pressure gets too much for leaders Brentwood Town.

The 28-year-old would require three more goals to bring up the all-competitions figure, with just one having come away from their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division matches.

Last season saw the former Ipswich Town Under-18s striker credited with hitting 30 in the league, leaving him as the joint top scorer in the division alongside Lowestoft Town’s Jake Reed.

Cemal Ramadan’s league goals tally stands at 26 Picture: Mecha Morton

But the scintillating form of Brentwood’s Daniel Ogunleye, whose recent hat-trick against Mildenhall Town took him to 31 in the league alone, looks to have seen the Golden Boot out of reach this time around.

But despite Bury falling five points from their title rivals following Cole Skuse’s side being held to a 1-1 draw at big-spending Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday, Ramadan feels there is still hope of automatic promotion, and will do everything he can to help keep them poised.

Ahead of hosting mid-table Redbridge tomorrow (3pm) in what is the club’s sponsors and community day, he said: “In terms of the title race we still believe, although it’s now not in our hands and we have work to do.

Cemal Ramadan is chasing down a 30-goal target ahead of the visit of Redbridge Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s really simple for us though as we know it has to be four wins from four and see where that leaves us.

“If we do that and Brentwood don’t slip up it will still leave us in a really good place if it is to be the play-offs route.”

Of his own contribution to their hunt for promotion, with their second top scorer Ollie Canfer on nine goals, he said: “I’m really pleased with the goal return this season and mainly just being able to continue doing it consistently year after year.

“My aim for the last four games is to get to 30 goals in all competitions.

“I feel confident and in really good form and, hopefully with Ollie Canfer and Luke Brown, between the three of us we can do enough in the top end of the pitch to try and get us over the line.”

Now second-placed Bury, following Felixstowe & Walton United 3-2 home defeat to Heybridge Swifts, had taken the lead at Park Drive on Saturday via Ryan Jolland’s deflected shot on 36 minutes.

But The Jammers celebrated a 67th minute equaliser when Amine Sassi dispatched a penalty following a handball.

“It’s a good point at any other time in the season,” said Ramadan.

“It was a really unfortunate penalty to give away for their equalizer.

“We came away disappointed not to get the three points but really pleased with how we played against a good side.”

On facing a Redbridge side with three wins and a draw from their last six matches, he said: “Redbridge have really picked up in the second half of the season so it will be a tough game.

“But hopefully the crowd is a big one again and they keep turning out in their numbers like they always do, that will really help us get a positive result.”

Meanwhile, 16th-place Mildenhall Town head into tomorrow’s derby at relegation-threatened Newmarket Town (3pm) off the back of a 1-1 home draw with a Haringey Borough side currently occupying the last of three places in the drop zone.

Phil Weaver’s side broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when Jarid Robson continued his recent run of positive form in front of goal from the penalty spot.

But with time running out Haringey ensured that they would remain four points adrift of Newmarket thanks to Damilola Taiwo-Pratt’s equaliser.

Michael Shinn’s Newmarket have avoided defeat in the last four meetings with their local rivals.