Bury Town were unable to make the home advantage count in the end as they conceded three times in extra-time to lose their play-off semi-final with Brentwood Town 3-1 and end their promotion dream in cruel fashion.

Despite Ipswich Town’s huge match at Coventry City being shown live on Sky Sports, the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division tie still attracted a crowd of more than 1,000 into the OCS Ram Meadow a rainy night in west Suffolk.

But after an incredibly tense affair went into extra-time with the deadlock not broken, despite goal-line clearances for both teams and Bury rattling the post and crossbar in the first half, it was the visiting fans who were left celebrating.

Ollie Canfer and the Bury Town players face up to defeat in their play-off semi-final with Brentwood Town Picture: Neil Dady

Former AFC Sudbury striker Mekhi McKenzie provided their breakthrough from a fine Andrew Freeman pass in the 95th minute before Bury replied five minutes later via a heavily deflected Ryan Jolland shot.

They fell behind again five minutes into the second period of extra-time though after a magical bending effort from substitute Daniel Agyakwa, and this time there was to be no way back for Cole Skuses’ Blues.

The final nail coffin came as the visitors broke from a long throw-in, and with goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith having joined the attack in the dying seconds, Shad Ngandu rolled into the empty net to rubber-stamp Brentwood’s passage into Saturday’s final.

They will now meet fellow Essex side Bowers & Pitsea, who held their nerve better in the penalty shootout that followed a 2-2 draw at east Suffolk outfit Felixstowe & Walton United to prevail 4-2 and ensure they will host the final.

Despite Brentwood finishing three places lower than Bury in the table, only two points separated them across the season with the Essex side having had the better of the tight league matches between them. After winning 2-1 in Suffolk on the opening weekend ahead of a goalless draw in December.

With Joe White having picked up a groin strain in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback victory at Redbridge that saw them rise to second place, Max Maughn came in as the only change for Skuse’s side.

Walsham-le-Willows goalkeeper Ryan Dunne was named on the bench for the first time since being dual registered just ahead of the March 31 deadline.

Keith Rowland’s visitors included 13-goal top scorer McKenzie, who came through the academy at AFC Sudbury, from the off after he had come off the bench to score the winner as they beat champions Lowestoft Town 2-1 on Saturday.

Bury went close to the opener inside 25 seconds with their leading marksman, 33-goal Cemal Ramadan, seeing an angled strike whizzing past the far post via a deflection.

A few minutes later the Blues were calling for a penalty when Ed Upson’s pass put Luke Brown behind the defence and he took it past goalkeeper Melvin Minter before going down, but referee Jorden Gibson pointed for a goal kick.

Brentwood began to exert some pressure of their own and from the second corner in quick succession, George Sykes sent a near-post header narrowly over.

Bury were causing problems down the right-hand side and Ramadan was able to cut into the area before firing his low shot too close to Minter at his near post while Brown also lifted an effort over the bar.

Despite their chances, they were having to endure some nervy moments at the back from the direct play of the visitors. And it took a good defensive block to keep Andrew Freeman’s volley out from McKenzie’s cross in the 27th minute while Maughn hacked the latter’s shot from the resultant corner clear from inside the post.

A header from Sykes was also soon deflected past Charlie Beckwith’s post while Freeman fired over the angle of post and bar after being found from Marlon Agyakwa’s dangerous cross.

The visitors continued their dominant spell with Matt Cripps able to run through the middle of the pitch before finding Agyakwa whose effort beat the keeper only for captain Josh Curry to head it away, with Beckwith then diving on the loose ball.

Cemal Ramadan goes close with an early chance for Bury Town in their play-off semi-final with Brentwood Town Picture: Neil Dady

Freeman tried his luck from long range but his fierce shot deflected over off the back of his own player.

But up the other end Bury went desperately close to taking the lead in the 41st minute with four quickfire shots somehow being kept out.

Brown’s initial shot was parried out by Minter but only as far as Maughn whose shot came back off the post before Upson’s follow-up was remarkably kept off the line by Cripps. The defensive clearance then rebounded off Brown and came back off the bar before another deflection saw it end back in the keeper’s grateful arms.

Cemal Ramadan (right) celebrates with Bury Town's equaliser with goalscorer Ryan Jolland in the play-off semi-final with Brentwood Town Picture: Neil Dady

As the half entered three additional minutes, Brentwood’s Jonathan Nzengo’s quick feet crafted some space on the edge of the box sending a fierce shot whizzing just past the far post.

McKenzie lifted a shot wide of the far post from the edge of the box five minutes after the restart having evaded a number of challenges.

And only another goal-line clearance stopped Brentwood making the breakthrough a few minutes later when a Tom Stephen corner found Romel Aarons Royal at the far post and his downward header was hacked clear by the covering Maughn.

Up the other end a good sliding recovery challenge from Cripps came just in the nick of time as Ramadan burst through from Upson’s pass.

Bury Town's Olie Yun tries to win the ball back in the play-off semi-final with Brentwood Town Picture: Neil Dady

Brentwood continued to cause the Bury backline problems with Agyakwa well off target before Sykes’ rising shot, after chesting down a long ball, went not far over as the game crept past the hour mark.

Maughn screwed wide from the edge of the box after a darting run inside while Curry’s looping header from an Upson corner was easily claimed by Minter as the hosts enjoyed a more promising spell.

With the tie still on a knife-edge heading into the final 15 minutes, Beckwith had to be alert to parry away a deep Cripps cross that bounced over its target dangerously.

Bury Town's Cemal Ramadan cannot believe his side have not scored after a flurry of chances that saw them hit the post and bar in their play-off semi-final with Brentwood Town Picture: Neil Dady

A late challenge out wide from Curry saw him become the first player to be cautioned in the 78th minute.

Skuse made his first change in the 86th minute with Ethan Mayhew coming into the midfield in place of Upson.

Brentwood substitute Daniel Ogunieye sent a cross whizzing through the area ahead of the game entering four added minutes, but with no further chances, the tie headed into extra-time.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse addresses his players ahead of extra-time in their play-off semi-final with Brentwood Town Picture: Neil Dady

But the breakthrough arrived via a magical pass five minutes into the first half for the visitors.

Freeman's excellent pass dissected the Bury defence to play McKenzie into the right side of the area and his shot looped up off O'Malley's boot to send it over Beckwith’s reach.

It was almost 2-0 soon after with Shad Ngandu’s free kick met by a fierce header but it was blocked by his own player.

A piece of fortune up the other end then provided Bury with the equaliser the home crowd craved in the 100th minute. Jolland took a shot from outside the area that took a big deflection to wrong-foot Minter and trickle over the line.

Joe Carroll immediately replaced Maughn as Skuse looked to utilise some fresh legs down the right-hand side.

Five minutes into the second half another special moment arrived for the visitors as substitute Ogunieye cut inside Jolland from the left edge of the box and send a fierce bending effort into the top right-hand corner, giving Beckwith no chance.

It sparked wild celebrations with the management team running down to the corner and the referee having to get a fan who had entered the pitch back over the hoardings before play could resume.

As they did in the first period of extra-time, Bury looked for a quick response with Ramadan sliding in on Yun’s ball at the far post only for it to be deflected out for a corner.

The striker had another chance to get his side level a few minutes later from a Carroll long throw that bounced through to him but he lifted his effort well over the bar.

The Blues continued to press with four minutes signalled to be added on as Brentwood looked to continue to slow the game down whenever possible.

But with Beckwith having joined the rest of the team in the box from a Carroll long throw in the final seconds, they were caught out as a long clearance saw Ngandu chase it down ahead of Carroll to fire into the empty net.

The referee blew the full-time whistle as soon as it hit the net to bring an end to a dramatic evening at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium that left Bury’s crestfallen players facing up to missing out on a chance to step up the non-league pyramid.

However, it brought an end to a memorable season that has certainly delivered on entertainment, and with Skuse and Paul Musgrove already having committed to another season, there is real hope that they will push their credentials for Step 3 football once again strongly next term.

Meanwhile, Bury will be hoping their under-18s side can provide the club a lift by winning the Veo Suffolk Under-18 Midweek Cup Final against Haverhill Rovers at Colchester United FC on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Bury: Beckwith, Yun, O’Malley, Horne (Arnold 112’), Curry (cpt), Upson, Maughn (Carroll 101’), Canfer, Ramadan, Brown, Jolland.

Unused subs: Mayhew, Curtis, Dunne (gk).

Booked: Curry (78’), Jolland (85’).

Brentwood: Minter, Nzengo, Stephen, Love, Cripps, Royal, Ngandu, McKenzie, Freeman (Witherspoon 114’), Sykes (Ogunieye 76’), Agyakwa (Jeremiah 82’).

Unused subs: Akrofi, Olukolu.

Attendance: 1,122.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Josh Curry. The Bury skipper had thrown his body on the line time and time again but could not ultimately stop his side falling to defeat.