Bury Town boss Ben Chenery has made his first summer signing in the form of Ryan Auger.

The midfielder has joined the Blues from Soham Town Rangers following their recent lateral league switch as part of the FA's restructure of non-league football.

Auger started his career at Southend United, making one appearance in the Football League before turning out for the likes of Bishop's Stortford, Histon and Cambridge City.

Ryan Auger has signed for Bury Town following three years with Soham Town Rangers. Picture: Mark Westley

He joined Soham in 2018 and went on to feature on almost 100 occasions for the club, but he has now opted to link up with Bury.

Chenery told the club's website: “Ryan is a player I have admired for a number of seasons. He handles the ball well and will compliment our existing squad.

“I am delighted that Ryan has agreed to continue his football with Bury Town and I look forward to working with him during the forthcoming season."

Auger was part of the Bury squad that defeated an Ipswich Town XI in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

