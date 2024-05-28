Bury Town’s top goalscorer last season, Cemal Ramadan, has signed a new two-year deal at the club – keeping him at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Ramadan, who led the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division scoring charts with 30 goals last campaign, helped Cole Skuse’s side to a second-placed finish in the table before their heartbreaking play-off semi-final defeat at home to Brentwood Town.

The long-serving striker, and last campaign’s Supporters’ Player of the Season, has put pen to paper and will hope to mount another promotion charge under the guidance of Skuse and Paul Musgrove next term – who also committed their futures to the club after they agreed new deals to remain as Bury’s management team for the 2024/25 season and beyond.

Cemal Ramadan scored 30 league goals last campaign. Picture: Neil Dady

Speaking to the club’s media team, Skuse said: “Myself and Paul (Musgrove) are delighted that Cemal has committed his future to us.

“He is vitally important to what we are trying to do, and as a prolific goalscorer who delivers season on season. There were a number of clubs after his signature, following the expiry of his previous contract with the club, and he has turned down some lucrative deals to remain with us.

“He is an influential figure in the changing room and a key senior player and I’m sure the supporters will be delighted that he will lead the line again.

Bury Town boss Cole Skuse revealed Cemal Ramadan turned down ‘lucrative deals’ to stay at the club. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I know that Cemal has a lot of affection for the club, now being in his third spell and I know he can see where we want to take the club, and he wants to be part of that, at somewhere he knows and is well respected by players, staff and supporters.

“Trying to replace his goals would have been a near-impossible task in today’s climate, so to get his deal signed and completed early is a great boost to not only us, but also the rest of the squad who were magnificent last season.”