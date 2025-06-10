Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club’s first team will begin and end their 2025/26 National League 2 East campaign with clashes against Old Albanian.

The Wolfpack will kick the new term off on Saturday, September 6 with a trip to St Albans to lock horns with a side that they completed the double over last term.

Meanwhile, the season will conclude at The GK IPA Haberden on April 25 when Old Albanian head to Suffolk for the reverse fixture.

Match action from Bury St Edmunds’ home clash against Old Albanian last season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury’s first home game of the campaign is scheduled for September 13 against Oundle, who will also be their final opposition of the calendar year on December 20.

For a full list of Bury’s 2025/26 fixtures, see below.

September

6: Old Albanian (A)

13: Oundle (H)

20: Oxford Quins (A)

27: Esher (H)

October

4: Sevenoaks (A)

11: Westcombe Park (H)

18: Havant (A)

25: Canterbury (A)

November

8: London Welsh (H)

15: Guernsey (A)

22: Barnes (H)

December

6: Henley (A)

13: Dorking (H)

20: Oundle (A)

January

10: Oxford Quins (H)

17: Esher (A)

24: Sevenoaks (H)

31: Westcombe Park (A)

February

14: Havant (H)

21: Canterbury (H)

28: London Welsh (A)

March

14: Guernsey (H)

21: Barnes (A)

April

11: Henley (H)

18: Dorking (A)

25: Old Albanian (H)

Meanwhile, Bury will warm up for the new season with three friendly fixtures.

They have two home games against Tonbridge Juddians (August 16) and North Walsham and Hertford (August 29) between a trip to Bishop’s Stortford (August 22).