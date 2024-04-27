It ended up being a perfect afternoon for Bury Town and their travelling supporters as a 2-1 comeback victory at Redbridge sealed the runners-up spot in the Pitching In isthmian League North Division and full home advantage in the promotion play-offs.

Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s side will host Brentwood Town at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium on Tuesday in a play-off semi-final (7.45pm).

If they win that one-off tie, the Blues would then host the winners of Felixstowe & Walton United’s home semi-final with Bowers & Pitsea, also on Tuesday, next Saturday in the final for a place at Step 3 (3pm).

Cemal Ramadan (9) and Ollie Canfer (8) were both on target as Bury Town celebrated ending the campaign in second place for full home advantage in the play-offs Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury had headed into the final round of fixtures in the North Division in third place, knowing a superior goal (eight better) than fellow Suffolk side Felixstowe & Walton United had left a home semi-final tie in their own hands.

However, with the Seasiders winning 2-1 at half-tme at home to New Salamis, and Bury trailing 1-0 on the outskirts of London, a trip to Bowers & Pitsea on Tuesday was in the offing.

But two goals in the space of five minutes, from Ollie Canfer on 48 and top scorer Cemal Ramadan on 53, turned the game on its head to put the Blues in control.

And 2-1 was how the scoreline remained at the Oakside Stadium to see Bury take advantage of Bowers & Pitsea losing 2-0 at mid-table Wroxham to claim a second-placed finish behind leaders Lowestoft Town.

A 6-1 victory for Felixstowe saw Stuart Boardley’s side end up four goals behind the Blues in the table but also earning a home semi-final tie.

Ramadan’s goal was credited as his 30th of the league campaign, seeing him finish level with Lowestoft’s Jake Reed in the division’s scoring charts, after the latter also ended up on target on the final day.