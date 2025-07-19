Suffolk head coach Adam Mansfield has admitted that he and captain Jack Beaumont have ‘some tough decisions to make’ ahead of the county’s opening NCCA Cluberly Championship Eastern Division One match.

Suffolk will play host to Buckinghamshire at the Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds in their first three-day fixture of the season, which will start on Sunday morning (11am).

Mansfield has named a 12-man squad which includes ex-Herefordshire seam bowler Chris Steele, who plays alongside Suffolk professional George Rhodes for Barnards Green in the Birmingham & District Premier League.

Ollie Burle, who is one of the players returning to the Suffolk side for the opening NCCA Cluberly Championship match of the season versus Buckinghamshire at Bury St Edmunds CC. Picture: Nick Garnham

“We’ll be selecting the final XI later in the week. It’s a strong squad, and captain Jack Beaumont and I will have some tough decisions to make about who makes the final XI,” said former Sudbury cricketer Mansfield.

“Chris Steele is the only new face in the group. He’s a seamer who plays with George at Barnards Green and comes highly recommended.

“We’re not usually a county that looks externally for players, but we feel the time is right to add some experience to our seam attack, and we hope Chris can provide that.

“He seems like a good bloke, and I’m confident he’ll fit in well with the group and perform strongly.”

Suffolk enter their red-ball campaign off the back of a highly successful white-ball season, after reaching the semi-finals of the NCCA Trophy, before losing to eventual runners-up Shropshire.

They have also qualified for the Super 12s stage of the NCCA T20 competition for the first time, where they will meet Berkshire and NCCA Trophy winners Dorset at Wargrave CC on Sunday, August 3.

Mansfield said: “Hopefully, the success we’ve had in white-ball cricket will give the players momentum.

“Bucks are always strong opposition, and I expect this year to be no different.

“With a short Championship season ahead, it’s crucial we start well.

“For me, three-day cricket is the best format, and I’m excited for the season to get underway.”

The upcoming match versus Buckinghamshire is followed by a visit to Cambridgeshire (July 27-29), before Suffolk host Staffordshire at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC from August 10-12.

They will finish their campaign away to Lincolnshire from August 17-19.

Suffolk squad: Jack Beaumont (capt), Darren Ironside, Adam Jones, Ollie Burle, George Rhodes, Alex Oxley, Josh Cantrell (capt), Jacob Marston (wkt), Tom Harper, Dan Shanks, Chris Steele and Matt Wareing.