Bury Town have completed their ninth signing of the summer with the addition of former Fakenham Town midfielder Louis Henman-Mason coming just hours before their season kicks off in the Emirates FA Cup.

Henman-Mason, who represented his hometown club Dereham Town ahead of heading to the USA to complete a football scholarship at Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania, has impressed on trial with the Ben Chenery's side.

The 26-year-old played in last weekend's 3-2 home friendly defeat to Cambridge City and has signed in time to be in the squad to travel to lower-league Lakenheath in the Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tomorrow.

Henman-Mason had a spell with Norwich United on his return from the US before signing for fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Fakenham, whom he made 41 appearances for last term, scoring six times as The Ghosts finished sixth.

"I am pleased to welcome Louis to the club," said Chenery.

"He is a skilful midfielder and will add a lot to our squad and give us good competition for places.

"He has missed a large part of pre-season but has now had a couple of friendly fixtures with us and will be up to speed soon."