Bury Town have been handed another home draw in the Emirates FA Cup with higher-league Nuneaton Borough set to visit the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium in the third qualifying round.

The Blues will host the Southern League Premier Central side – who play in Needham Market's division – next Tuesday (7.45pm), following the release of today's draw.

Their Warwickshire-based opposition have a rich history in the famous old competition having knocked out Swansea City, taken Bournemouth to a draw (1993/94) and taken Stoke City (2000/01) and Middlesbrough to replays (2005/06) as part of memorable runs.

The scene at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium just before kick-off between Bury Town and Waltham Abbey in the Emirates FA CupPicture: Russell Claydon (42535678)

'The Boro' were relegated from the National League North in 2018/19 ahead of last season's eventual coronavirus-abandoned campaign. They were plying their trade in non-league's top tier, the National League, between 1999/00 through to 2002/03.

Bury booked their place in the third qualifying round for the first time in eight years with Saturday's 4-1 home victory over 10-man Waltham Abbey .

The only other Suffolk side left in the competition, aside from Ipswich Town's entry in the first round proper, is Leiston, who have also been handed an exciting home draw, against AFC Telford United.

Bury Town's Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium, pictured ahead of the East Stand's completion, will host Nuneaton Borough in the Emirates FA Cup a week on TuesdayPicture: Russell Claydon

Their opponents, who were formed in 2004 by Telford United Supporters Club after their previous club went out of business, play a step higher in the non-league pyramid to Leiston in the National League North.

Under newly-released FA guidelines , no opposition fans will be allowed to attend the tie as crowds are not currently permitted at Steps 1-2 of the National League System. It does not affect Leiston supporters or neutrals attending.

Darren Eadie's side enjoyed a 2-1 victory at Leighton Town on Saturday to come through the second qualifying round stage.

The third qualifying round winners will receive £5,625 in prize money (£1,875 goes to the losers) and be nine wins from the Wembley final.