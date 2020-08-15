Striker Darren Mills training with Bury Town as Blues announce pre-season friendly schedule
Bury Town players will return to action on the pitch for the first time since March when their pre-season campaign begins at lower-league Saffron Walden Town on Tuesday.
Due to government and FA-imposed restrictions due to Covid-19 all of the Blues and other team’s friendlies are currently having to be played behind closed doors.
Ben Chenery’s side, who have had former striker Darren Mills training with them with a view to securing a second spell at the club, will then continue their preparations with away games at Thetford Town a week today (Aug 21) and Hadleigh United on Tuesday, August 25.
The first of three home friendlies in the eight-game schedule is due to see Mildenhall Town visit on Wednesday, August 26.
That is followed by an away game at Walsham-le-Willows two days later before higher-league opposition in Braintree Town on September 1, with a proposed friendly with Lowestoft Town having had to be shelved due to the FA Cup preliminary round on September 12.
But the Blues will fit in one more game ahead of that season cup start with a trip to higher-league Needham Market on Tuesday, September 8.
The full schedule is:
- Tuesday 18th August 2020 - Saffron Walden Town (Away) KO 7:45pm
- Friday 21st August 2020 - Thetford Town (Away) 7:45pm
- Tuesday 25th August 2020 - Hadleigh United (Away) 7:45pm
- Wednesday 26th August 2020 - Mildenhall Town (Home) 7:45pm
- Friday 28th August 2020 - Walsham Le Willows (Away) 7:45pm
- Tuesday 1st September 2020 - Braintree Town (Home) 7:45pm
- Tuesday 8th September 2020 - Needham Market (Away) 7:45pm
As it stands, no crowds are permitted to attend these fixtures under current government and FA guidelines, however Bury have said that should this change between now and their home fixtures against Mildenhall and Braintree it would be the club's intention to admit spectators.
* After the launch of a new online box office facility Bury supporters can now purchase season tickets, membership and replica shirts by clicking here.
Read moreBury St EdmundsFootball
More by this authorRussell Claydon
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)