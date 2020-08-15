Bury Town players will return to action on the pitch for the first time since March when their pre-season campaign begins at lower-league Saffron Walden Town on Tuesday.

Due to government and FA-imposed restrictions due to Covid-19 all of the Blues and other team’s friendlies are currently having to be played behind closed doors.

Ben Chenery’s side, who have had former striker Darren Mills training with them with a view to securing a second spell at the club, will then continue their preparations with away games at Thetford Town a week today (Aug 21) and Hadleigh United on Tuesday, August 25.

Carlos Edwards takes part as Bury Town returned to pre-season training at Culford School alongside trialist and former Blues striker Darren Mills (white top)Picture: Neil Dady

The first of three home friendlies in the eight-game schedule is due to see Mildenhall Town visit on Wednesday, August 26.

That is followed by an away game at Walsham-le-Willows two days later before higher-league opposition in Braintree Town on September 1, with a proposed friendly with Lowestoft Town having had to be shelved due to the FA Cup preliminary round on September 12.

But the Blues will fit in one more game ahead of that season cup start with a trip to higher-league Needham Market on Tuesday, September 8.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery takes a small-sided training sessionPicture: Neil Dady (39035020)

The full schedule is:

Tuesday 18th August 2020 - Saffron Walden Town (Away) KO 7:45pm

Friday 21st August 2020 - Thetford Town (Away) 7:45pm

Tuesday 25th August 2020 - Hadleigh United (Away) 7:45pm

Wednesday 26th August 2020 - Mildenhall Town (Home) 7:45pm

Friday 28th August 2020 - Walsham Le Willows (Away) 7:45pm

Tuesday 1st September 2020 - Braintree Town (Home) 7:45pm

Tuesday 8th September 2020 - Needham Market (Away) 7:45pm

As it stands, no crowds are permitted to attend these fixtures under current government and FA guidelines, however Bury have said that should this change between now and their home fixtures against Mildenhall and Braintree it would be the club's intention to admit spectators.

* After the launch of a new online box office facility Bury supporters can now purchase season tickets, membership and replica shirts by clicking here.