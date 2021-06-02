Bury Town manager Ben Chenery will have at least 14 players from last season's squad to work with in the 2021/22 Isthmian League campaign.

The Blues have revealed their retained list which contains the likes of former Ipswich Town and Sunderland player Carlos Edwards, 42, club captain Olly Hughes and first-team captain Ollie Fenn.

Top goalscorer Cemal Ramadan, promising young defender Baris Altintop and home-grown Ryan Jolland are also included.

Former Ipswich Town captain Carlos Edwards and ex-AFC Sudbury player Baris Altintop will be playing on the same side as each other again at Bury Town next season Picture: Neil Dady

Chenery had already indicated to SuffolkNews that last season's squad had agreed to remain with them to complete unfinished business, with the Blues having denied a shot at promotion via the play-offs in the null and void 2019/20 campaign.

Today's list confirms which players have put pen to paper on agreements though, with last season's injured full-back Ryan Stafford and striker Cruise Nyadzayo missing from their regular senior squad members. While the former made no appearances as he waited for groin surgery, Nyadzayo scored two goals from his 10 appearances in 2020/21, with the club only playing 11 games.

But Chenery has not ruled out adding to the list anegotiations continue.

Top scorer Cemal Ramadan (left) is on the retained list but Cruise Nyadzayo (right) has not yet agreed a deal to remain with Bury Town Picture: Neil Dady

The notable absent position is a goalkeeper but in the past two seasons the club have utilised an agreement to give Norwich City's young players game time with Joe Rose following on from Daniel Barden.

Chenery told the club website: "I am pleased to welcome back all the players from the last couple of seasons.

"This squad has suffered some bad luck as we were in the play-offs when the first season was voided and we got off to a great start last season with an excellent FA Cup run which saw us so near to the First Round (Proper).

"There is certainly a view of unfinished business within this squad of players and as the manager it is reassuring to see them all so keen to commit to the club.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has been pleased by the commitment shown by his squad Picture: Mark Westley

"I am continuing discussions with other players and also confirming our pre-season friendly schedule with our opponents so more news will be available shortly."

The full list of Bury's retained players is:

Joe Hood

Baris Altintop

Taylor Hastings

Joe White

Will Gardner

Carlos Edwards

Ryan Horne

Ryan Jolland

Ollie Snaith

Jake Chambers Shaw

Max Maughn

Olly Hughes

Cemal Ramadan

Ollie Fenn

