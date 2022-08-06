A dominant second-half display saw Bury Town put lower-league hosts Lakenheath firmly to the sword to ensure they avoided an opening day banana skin to comfortably progress in the Emirates FA Cup via a 4-0 scoreline.

The Blues had only taken a slender one-goal advantage into the break at The Pit after Cemal Radmadan had punished the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit on a breakaway from a corner.

It had been a spirited opening 45 minutes in the extra preliminary round tie from Heath, who had been playing two divisions apart from Bury only two years ago.

Cemal Ramadan celebrated two goals as he carried the armband for Bury Town in Ollie Fenn's absence at Lakenheath Picture: Richard Marsham

But they were unable to trouble visiting goalkeeper Lewis Ridd throughout while the tie was soon put firmly out of sight past the hour mark as Ramadan's 62nd minute finish was followed six minutes later by a blockbuster from Cruise Nydazayo.

The relentlessness that characterised Bury's impressive opening day display continued and Ben Chenery's side were rewarded with a fourth via Max Maughn seven minutes from time in front of a 200-plus crowd.

Player-coach Craig Nurse remained in charge of the hosts in the absence of manager Ben Cowling for the tie against his former club.

Cruise Nydazayo curls a special shot into the top corner for Bury's third goal Picture: Richard Marsham

He made just the one enforced change from the opening weekend's 3-2 defeat at Whitton United with Luke Young returning from holiday to start in place of the injured Casey Phillips (ankle).

Chenery had made nine summer signings as he looked to reinvigorate Bury after a disappointing mid-table finish last term and named six of those in his starting line-up. Lewis Ridd, Lewis O'Malley, Charlie Johnson, Cruise Nydazayo, Lee Watkins and Charley Barkers were the ones that got the nod.

Midfielder Louis Henman-Mason, who was announced as the ninth yesterday, was among the trio on the bench along with 43-year-old former professional Carlos Edwards.

The game did not take long to burst into life with Ipswich loanee Ridd rushing off his line to punch clear at one end before his opposite number made a diving save to push away Johnson's header from a third-minute Bury corner.

The higher-league visitors were enjoying more time in their opponents' half in the early stages but surprise starter Ryan Horne, said to not have fully recovered from injury by Chenery, blasted over from long-range.

Soon after Ramadan, carrying the captain's armband with Ollie Fenn getting married, lifted over the far post after cutting across into the penalty area.

Lakenheath's first real chance presented itself in the 25th minute, with Sam Peters drilling over after some good hold-up play in the area from Thurlborn.

From a wide angle Cemal Ramadan breaks the deadlock for Bury Town at Lakenheath this afternoon Picture: Richard Marsham

Barker, Gardner and Nydazayo all had efforts blocked as Bury continued enjoy more of the ball against a stubborn rearguard before Barker sliced a shot on the turn wide after being found in the area.

The goal that seemed to be on its way actually arrived as the Blues broke swiftly from defending a corner. Ramadan showed good composure to finish from a tricky wide angle inside the area after Maughn played him in as the ball broke loose to him after 'keeper Beckwith had come out to head a long diagonal ball from Barker.

Cemal Ramadan puts Bury Town into a 2-0 lead with his second goal of the game just past the hour mark Picture: Richard Marsham

Having not let their heads drop, the half ended with Heath finding Thurlborn in the box, but the number 10 was unable to get it under control.

Bury flew out of the traps at the start of the second period and fashioned a couple of chances to extend their lead but Nydazayo's tasty low cross just eluded Ramadan before the captain curled a low effort on the run just past the far post.

But the key second goal arrived just past the hour mark with the Maughn's cute pass finding Ramadan in the area before the number 9 cut back to engineer the space before firing powerfully beyond the reach of Beckwith into the far corner.

Bury's Cruise Nydazayo plays the ball past Lakenheath's Finlay Logan Picture: Richard Marsham

A few minutes later the Heath glovesman had to parry away a follow-up shot from the edge of the area from O'Malley.

But he could do absolutely nothing to stop Nydazayo making it three in the 68th minute, the winger having beat his man before unleashing a thunderous strike from 25 yards into the far top corner.

With Ramadan having been withdrawn to much applause, Maughn should added another in the 79th minute but from a low cross he was thwarted by the legs of Beckwith.

The Bury pressure continued unabated with Nyadzayo's unable to get his back-pedalling header on target before the fourth goal duly arrived in the 83rd minute.

Ramadan's replacement Angus Mills saw his shot come from inside the area deflect loose off the foot of Sam Hawley and Maughn made no mistake on this occassion, guiding his low shot inside the left-hand post.

There were a couple of half chances for the hosts as the game nearer its end but Thurlborn hit a bouncing ball on the run wildly off target and was not able to nick the ball as Johnson shepherded it back to his goalkeeper in a hairy moment.

It had been an unplanned for earlier start for Bury when the extra preliminary round draw was made in early July, but it was a very professional performance that was ultimately delivered to ensure their season got off to the perfect start.

It ensures Chenery's side be the hosts in the preliminary round on August 20 with Newmarket Town the visitors, following Michael Shinn's side winning 3-1 at Eynesbury Rovers this afternoon.

For Lakenheath it will be a case of dusting themselves down and looking to bounce back from a pair of defeats when Kirkley & Pakefield visit next Saturday, with their manager back in the dugout by then.

Lakenheath: Beckwith, Logan, Peters, Hawley (c) (Webber 75'), Debenham (Banks 75'), Young, Bailey, Walters, Avis, Thurlborn, Manels (Yallop 70'). Unused subs: Nurse, Olive, Machaya.

Booked: Walters (45')

Bury Town: Ridd, O'Malley, Gardner, Horne (Yaxley 68'), Johnson, White, Nydazayo, Watkins, Ramadan (c) (Mills 71'), Barker, Maughn (Sherlock 86'). Unused subs: Edwards, Henman-Mason, Mayhew (gk).

Booked: Barker (50')

Referee: Matthew Friend

Attendance: 232

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Cruise Nydazayo. The winger's energetic and direct display encapsulated what his side were all about today, and the re-signed player's own performance was capped with a sublime strike that is already an early contender for goal of the season.