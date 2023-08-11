Bury Town manager Cole Skuse feels the extended matches resulting from new time-keeping guidelines for referees to adhere to needs an urgent re-think before players’ welfare is put further at risk.

His comments on the new way of keeping track of added time at the end of each half – first seen at November’s World Cup in Qatar – comes after his side were put through more than 12 additional minutes at the end of Tuesday’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup tie at Needham Market.

The lower-league Blues had led 2-1 against the three-times successive holders when the clock hit 90 minutes, but playing with just nine men, ended up conceding three goals in stoppage time to exit the competition 3-2.

Cole Skuse (centre) addresses his Bury Town players during pre-season Picture: Mecha Morton

It comes after his previously club Ipswich Town and their fanbase were stunned to see a minimum of 13 minutes announced to be added on to their Sky Bet Championship opener at Sunderland on Sunday. It eventually saw Kieran McKenna’s side manage to hold out to record a 2-1 victory under heavy pressure with the vociferous home crowd at the Stadium of Light roaring their side on.

“I know this is going to split opinions throughout football but I’m not a fan,” said Skuse, speaking to Suffolk FA’s Nick Garnham at Bloomfields on Tuesday.

“You’re asking players to work at the intensity they’re working at for 90 minutes, I appreciated there is a little bit added for subs and stuff, but to be on for an extra 12 minutes (or more, possibly) at the end of each half, it’s going to have to be something they’re going to have to look at, I think.

Jake Dye rises to head home Needham’s equaliser past stand-inBury Town goalkeeper Ethan Mayhew after 90+3 minutes. Picture: Paul Voller

“Thinking about players and their welfare, I think it’s just not for me.”

Skuse was quick to point out his comments were far from sour grapes though, off the back of his side’s cup exit.

“Credit to Needham, they kept going,” he said, “they dug in, they played it well and when we down to nine men they obviously had a lot of possession and they played it well. They put the ball into good areas and created some good chances.

“Fair play to Ethan (Mayhew), our central midfielder who has gone in goal for a spell, he tried his best but they finished their chances well.”

Needham Market goalkeeper Marcus Garnham makes a fine savelow to his left to prevent Bury Town’s Max Maughn from making it 3-1 just before the end of the regulation 90 minutes. Picture: Paul Voller

With it pointed out he did not have a substitute goalkeeper for the game named on his bench, he said: “No we didn’t and that’s something we will have to look at going forward, but we didn’t do it this evening.”

Tuesday’s cup defeat came after Skuse’s first competitive match in charge of Bury saw them progress past lower-league Biggleswade United 3-1 in the Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round at their OCS Ram Meadow base on Saturday.

It came after they had fell behind to Joe Babbage’s 23rd minute opener with goals from Max Maughn (35’) and Cemal Ramadan (45’) having them ahead by the interval. Ramadan put the tie to bed with his second in the 80th minute to set up a another home tie with their divisional rivals Wroxham a week tomorrow (3pm).

Before that is the little matter of tomorrow’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division opener with Brentwood Town, which is also at Ram Meadow (3pm).

Skuse and assistant Paul Musgrove will hope to have Ed Upson back available after he was absent from Tuesday’s game at Needham Market (report page 62).

Richard Wilkins’ new look Stowmarket Town side open up their North Division campaign at home also, with last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists Heybridge Swifts visiting Greens Meadow (3pm).

The Old Gold & Blacks finalised their preparations with a 1-1 home draw with Ipswich Town U23s on Tuesday which saw Jack Wilkinson, in the captain’s armband, provide the second-half equaliser with a chip from 40 yards out.

Goalkeeper James Askew was recently revealed as signing for Stow following a successful trail period in pre-season, making him the fifth addition to come over from AFC Sudbury’s successful academy programme.