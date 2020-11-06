Bury Town go into the Covid-19 lockdown unbeaten and in the top four of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division – despite having played less matches than the teams around them.

While leaders Tilbury and second-placed AFC Sudbury have eight matches on the baord, Bury’s 2-2 home draw with Romford on Saturday was only their fourth.

It comes after the news ahead of kick-off on Saturday that the league have now finally awarded them a 5-0 victory for September’s late farcical fog-abandoned home match with Witham Town.

Cemal Ramadan celebrates his goal to pull Bury Town level against RomfordPicture: Neil Dady (42935398)

Following Saturday’s game, which saw the Blues’ 100 per cent record go, manager Ben Chenery was pleased with where his side are at in their quest for promotion.

“I am disappointed not to win but that’s 10 points gained from a possible 12, so that is really positive.”

Of the Witham decision he said: “Full credit to the league and obviously Witham decided not to appeal, so well done on their part.

Bury Town's Jake Chambers Shaw goes close to scoring for Bury Town against RomfordPicture: Neil Dady (42935396)

“We got awarded the three points and a 5-0 win and I think there was no other choice to be made, so we thank the league for that and we’re really pleased to get those points on the league table.”

With the fixtures across league and cups having come thick and fast since September 12, the Blues boss was happy to accept a month of recuperation may not be the worst thing.

“No it wouldn’t,” he said. “When we come back we will just have to adjust to it. It’s not ideal but there is more important things than football.”

On a heavy and rain-drenched pitch on Saturday Bury had fell behind to Lee Newton’s ninth-minute opener but Cemal Ramadan turned home unmarked to bring them level midway through the first half.

Bury Town manager Ben CheneryPicture: Mark Westley

Ryan Jolland’s excellent run and subsequent strike from the edge of the area in the 79th minute looked like it was going to keep their perfect run intact.

But they were caught out on the break within two minutes with Malaki Toussaint providing a finish of similar quality.

Their opponents, owned and manager by the colourful Glenn Tamplin, who continued his absence through reported ill health, had gone into the game in 14th with two wins from seven. Their last match had seen them earn a pleasing 2-1 victory at then second-placed Histon on Monday though.

Carlos Edwards brings the ball under control for Bury Town at home to RomfordPicture: Neil Dady (42935394)

And Chenery felt a hard-earned point against an improving side was not a bad thing, taking into account the conditions.

“I don’t think we were fantastic today,” he said post-match. “The conditions didn’t help.

“We are a footballing side and did well to play the game, in all honesty. The pitch was really difficult and cut up quite early on and made it difficult to play football.

“It was a hard, hard afternoon of football, so on reflection I am disappointed we went 2-1 ahead and not to see the game out. But I thought both teams did well and tired to win the game and I think 2-2 was a fair result.”

The lockdown is set to see Bury postpone seven matches, including four home games. The away match at Coggeshall on December 5 is the earliest the Blues could return. The Isthmian League have already stated matches will not take place behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Bury’s loanee goalkeeper Joe Rose has signed a new contract with Norwich City .

Rose, who joined on a season-long deal in the summer, has committed himself to the Canaries until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

READ MORE: Bury Town chairman on entering another lockdown