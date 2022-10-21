Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has strengthened his forward line ahead of back-to-back home games with the addition of Cameron Nicholls from Walsham-le-Willows.

The striker has two goals in six appearances so far this term in a Willows side under interim management who find themselves down in 16th position in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with seven defeats in 12 games.

He returned seven in 40 appearances (33 starts) last season as the village side finished seventh, and Chenery believes the now dual registered player can give his attack a new dimension.

Cameron Nicholls, in action for Walsham-le-Willows earlier this season, has signed for Bury Town on a dual registration basis Picture: Mecha Morton

“Cameron is someone I worked with years ago when he was younger and he’s gone off and played his football elsewhere,” he said.

“He’s always a threat off the last defender. He has a real knack for scoring goals, he’s tenacious, brave and is a local Bury lad.

“He’s started the season really well at Walsham and I think he will add something to us a little bit different to what we have.

Cameron Nicholls celebrates scoring for Walsham-le-Willows last season Picture: Mark Bullimore

“He’ll be another person we can call upon as well as the other front three. I’m very pleased to have him on board and I’m sure he will do well for us.”

It comes as the Blues look to respond to last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Tilbury which has left them ninth in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division standings ahead of hosting 16th-placed Hullbridge Sports tomorrow (3pm).

The Blues only managed one shot on target in their last game with the decisive goal gifted to Tilbury in the 53rd minute with Darnell Kithambo converting from close range.

But Chenery was not too downbeat though, believing the display on another day could have given them a valuable point.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery Picture: Mecha Morton

“You never, ever see an aesthetically-pleasing game at Tilbury, it’s always a difficult pitch, it was hard and it was breezy.

“It just came down to us making a real error for their goal. We should have headed it and we didn’t, we thought it was going to run to the ‘keeper and they score so it was a poor goal from our standards.

“There was nothing in the game and it was the perfect away performance from us really.

“If we don’t give that cheap goal away and we come away unbeaten and grab a point from a tough place I’d be happy.”

The game saw a first senior appearance from the bench for 17-year-old forward Jack Maher who was picked up following a trial with Ipswich Town Under-18s earlier this season.

“He was playing his football over in Australia and he’s now living in this country,” said Chenery.

“He’s an exciting talent who can play as a winger or forward.

“He’s part of the 18s programme, under-21s and first team so he’ll go between all three of them.”

Meanwhile, fellow under-18s forward Ethan Flack has gone out to Long Melford on dual registration to aid his development.

Hullbridge visit tomorrow, in the first of successive home Saturday games, without a win in their last four. But the Bury boss is cautious of under-estimating them, having given AFC Sudbury a tough test in a 2-0 loss at home to the Yellows on Tuesday that saw two controversial second-half goals.

“They will be resilient behind the ball and I expect nothing more than a real tough Step 4 game,” he said.

“We’re just looking to settle the group down, they work extremely hard and we’ve been very good out of possession and we’ve been very difficult to beat. It’s now about being more creative and that will take a little bit of time (following Ryan Horne’s exit) but we’re working on it.

“A lot of teams come to Ram Meadow and sit behind the ball and that’s a difficult thing. It's up to us to break them down."

He revealed influential midfielder Ryan Jolland is now back in training as he builds his way up to a return following hip surgery.