The ongoing national fuel crisis has led to a number of Pitching In Isthmian League mid-week fixtures being postponed, including Bury Town's away trip to Dereham Town tomorrow night.

The league sent guidance to member clubs on Saturday afternoon saying any clubs that had concerns for players or club officials being able to travel to their matches due to fuel shortages had their backing to call off their mid-week fixtures.

The correspondence added that the matter will be reviewed again later this week in light of this weekend's fixtures.

Bury Town's away fixture at Dereham Town has been postponed due to the fuel crisis Picture: Mark Westley

Having travelled over to the west Midlands to face Willenhall-based Sporting Khalsa in the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday – where the Norfolk side lost a crazy game 6-5 – Dereham have decided to take up the option ahead of the scheduled home fixture with Bury Town.

The Suffolk side have confirmed to SuffolkNews they were prepared to make the journey but were informed of the postponement this morning.

An email sent by Dereham Town read: "In light of the information received by the league, and with the ongoing fuel issues leaving it difficult for us to find sufficient volunteers and club officials to safely put on the fixture on Tuesday this game will be postponed."

A new date for the fixture is set to be circulated in due course but it means Bury's wait for a return to action will continue.

Ben Chenery's side had trained in preparation for the game on Saturday, having been given a bye in the opening round of the Buildbase FA Trophy which left them without a weekend match.

The Blues are due to host Aveley at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday (3pm) in the North Division.

Director Chris Ward said the club currently intends to press ahead with this weekend's fixture but it will also be reliant on their south Essex visitors.

Meanwhile, Felixstowe & Walton United's home fixture with Heybridge Swifts tomorrow also now appears to be off on the league website, with the clubs yet to communicate it on social media.

Great Wakering Rovers against Grays Athletic is also showing as postponed in the North Division while six of the nine Premier Division matches are off.

It is not believed the Thurlow Nunn League programme has been affected at this stage.

Read more: Non-league weekend football round-up

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk