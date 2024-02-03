Bury Town have revealed the departure of long-serving club captain Ollie Fenn by mutual consent after an injury-hit campaign.

It sees the 35-year-old defensive midfielder or defender part ways with the Ram Meadow club after almost seven years, having initially joined on loan from Needham Market in March 2017.

The former Ipswich Town Under-18s player, who had a spell at Irish club Galway United after being released from Portman Road, joined Bury permanently ahead of the 2017/18 season and became former manager Ben Chenery’s captain.

Long-serving captain Ollie Fenn has seen his time at Bury Town come to an end Picture: Mecha Morton

Injuries had restricted his appearances for the Blues in recent seasons and after starting the season in Cole Skuse’s team, another issue struck in November, having made 15 appearances. He was sent on loan to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Brantham Athletic in late December to regain fitness.

But after that one-month deal ended following the weekend, Bury said discussions with Skuse and assistant manager Paul Musgrove this week led to a decision to release him from the club.

Skuse told the club’s website: “Firstly I would like to thank Fenny for his efforts and professionalism in my short spell at the club.

“I know that he has been an important part of the club over the past seven years and a leader for the club on and off the pitch.

“He has served the club well as a player and captain and shown great loyalty.

“I know that the players who have been here in recent seasons all look up to Ollie as their captain and we will all be sad to see him move on.

“I personally wish him success with whatever he decides to do in the future.”

Fenn also released a statement via the club which read: “I am sad to be leaving the club but have some great memories from the last seven seasons.

“Thank you to all the staff, players and volunteers for making my time at Bury a great experience.

“Also thank you to the fans for all your support both home and away, it is always recognised and appreciated.

“I wish the club well for the rest of the season and beyond - Fenny.”

The Blues statement added: “The club would like to thank Ollie for his efforts over the past seven seasons and that he and his family will always be welcome at Ram Meadow.”

No formal announcement on a new captain has been made but summer signing Josh Curry has been carrying the armband in Fenn’s absence, with Cemal Ramadan taking on duties when he was on the bench last Saturday against Stowmarket Town.

Bury, whose 11-game unbeaten run which includes nine victories, has catapulted them up to fourth place in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table, travel to 10th-placed Brightlingsea Regent this afternoon (3pm).