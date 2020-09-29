One of the best attacking performances seen at Ram Meadow for some time has been erased from history after the referee caused anger and bemusement by calling off the match in the 83rd minute due to fog.

The Blues had been cruising to victory in their first home game of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division season with Jake Chambers Shaw claiming a hat-trick in what looked set to be a 5-0 victory against Witham Town.

The visitors had been thumped 7-0 at home to Hullbridge Sports in their only previous league game and the Blues took full advantage of their defensive frailties with a finely tuned performance.

Bury Town and Witham Town managers are told the game is being abandoned by the referee with seven minutes to go due to fogPicture: Russell Claydon (42483768)

There had been fog hanging off the lights all evening and although it got worse in the second half it had not appeared to have deteriorated further when the official called over both managers after talking to his assistant and blowing his whistle.

It sparked a furious reaction from the Bury Town players while there were smiles on Witham Town players' faces that did not help matters.

Manager Ben Chenery was left declared it loudly on the pitch as the 'most naive decision' he had ever seen and asking 'what can't you see anymore on this pitch' after fog soon lifted. But the decision had already been made and a reduced pandemic capacity of 400 sent home.

Bury Town players appeal to the referee after his deicison to abandon the match at Bury Town with the Blues 5-0 up against Witham TownPicture: Russell Claydon (42483766)

The Blues had led 3-0 at half-time with Chambers Shaw's fine driving run and angled finish in the 14th minute added to by Ramadan finishing a cross-cum-shot from the number seven just after the half-hour mark.

A superb low strike from Olly Hughes from the edge of the penalty box arrowed into the bottom left-hand corner within two minutes on 33.

The blue tide continued in the second half with Chambers Shaw sliding in a great cross from Ipswich Town work experience debutant Connor O'Reilly in the 54th miunte, who had looked lively getting up and down the touchline from right-back.

The best goal of the night followed from Chambers Shaw in the 67th minute when he rifled in off the underside of the crossbar from more than 25 yards out.

But sadly it appears it has all be in vein following the match referee's decision with just seven minutes left to play.

Bury: Rose, O'Reilly, Gardner, Hood, Altintop, Hastings, Chambers Shaw (Maughn 71'), Edwards, Hughes (c), Ramadan (Nyadzayo 71'), Snaith. Unused subs: Cook, Mills, Mayhew (GK).

Attendance: 400 (sold out)

Free Press Man of The Match: Jake Chambers Shaw. Ran the show and deserved his hat-trick.