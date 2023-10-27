Bury Town are looking to ‘embrace’ the occasion and the underdog tag again in the Isuzu FA Trophy when they go to high-flying Billericay Town in the first round proper tomorrow (3pm).

Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s side defied the odds to knock out Ricay’s fellow Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division strong starters Wingate & Finchley 1-0 in the capital earlier this month.

It is the first time in eight years that Bury have reached this stage of the competition, and they will be hoping not to follow their county Isthmian League North Divisional rivals Felixstowe & Walton United (4-3, FA Trophy 3Q) and Stowmarket Town (7-0, FA Cup 1Q) in being dumped out of a cup at New Lodge this season.

Ed Upson looks to bypass a Brightlingsea defender with a pass in front of Cole Skuse and the Bury Town bench in the 2-1 home defeat on Tuesday Picture: Neil Dady

However, they will go into the tie against their higher-league opponents – third in their table after 10 games – out of form after experiencing their first back-to-back league defeats with Tuesday’s 2-1 home loss to Brightlingsea Regent extending their winless sequence to three games to leave them sat in 13th spot.

In the wake of Tuesday's frustrating home loss, assistant Blues boss Musgrove said: “Billericay have already put two Step 4 teams out of it from the local area so it would be nice to change that around, but it's a 4G pitch and it's a big ask, though it's one we'll embrace.

"We've got information on them already and how we play that game.

Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn was involved in two sloppy passages of play at the back that led to Brightlingsea Regent scoring their goals Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

"We’ll make sure we give a good account of ourselves and look to eradicate the things we've done wrong tonight."

Asked if the underdog taq is something that suits the squad, he said: "It can do and it did in the last round at Wingate & Finchley, so why not the next round?

“But we need to be at 100 per cent and they need to be at 75 for us to get something."

Stressing the league as their priority, manager Skuse hopes a good cup performance can help spark some improved North Division results, though he feels they are “not far away from being a really, really good team”.

Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove are ready to embrace their underdog tag in their FA Trophy tie tomorrow Picture: Mecha Morton

He said: “If you put in a really good performance it gives you a springboard to build on going into a league game.”

Ryan Jolland and Darren Mills, both not fit to play Tuesday despite the latter being named on the bench ahead of aggravated an achilles issue in the warm-up, are unlikely to be involved. The former is currently having his minutes carefully managed while a persistent issue around his trunk area is being investigated.

Josh Curry is said to be making 'good progress’ on a hamstring injury but is not yet ready to return.

Meanwhile, Bury Town Under-18s are gearing up to host Charlton Athletic at Ram Meadow in the FA Youth Cup First Round Proper on Tuesday (7.30pm) having won 3-1 at Hitchin Town last Wednesday. It came after they knocked out Ipswich Wanderers, Whitton United and Haverhill Rovers.