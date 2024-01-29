Bury Town have said they will support popular player Tom Thulborn in his recovery after revealing he suffered both a broken leg and ankle ligament damage during Saturday’s home derby match with Stowmarket Town.

The forward-turned-wing-back had to be taken off on a stretcher after seemingly rolling his ankle badly running for the ball down the left wing shortly ahead of the half-hour mark of their 4-1 victory in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

The player who celebrated his 24th birthday only three days previously had only joined the Blues two months ago but had made a big impression since stepping up a level from Lakenheath, following three-and-a-half-years with the Thurlow Nunn League club, having also had spells with Ely City and Haverhill Borough.

Tom Thulborn receives treatment from Bury Town physio Jim Crease on the pitch following the incident Picture: Mark Westley

After making his debut from the bench in a 4-0 home win against Walthamstow he began to shine in a new left wing-back role and got his first goal in a 5-0 victory at New Salamis on January 7. Saturday was his ninth appearance.

The club confirmed an operation place yesterday morning but that the player understood to be a self-employed electrician now faces a long spell on the sidelines, ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign, as well as from his work.

They said plans will be put in place for fans who wish to help with the financial impact of the latter while they will also be supporting his recovery.

Tom Thulborn has impressed in a left wing-back role since the forward joined Bury Town from Lakenheath two months ago Picture: Richard Marsham

A club statement read: “Tom Thulborn was stretchered off the pitch during Saturday’s 4-1 home victory over Stowmarket Town and was immediately taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

“The news is unfortunately bad and Tom has suffered a broken tibia and significant ligament damage. His leg was straightened under entonox on Saturday evening and he had an operation on Sunday morning.

“This is obviously devastating news for Tom who had become a regular in the side since his move from Lakenheath and been a stand-out performer in our 10-game unbeaten run stretching back to early November.

“Not only will this end Tom’s season, but will see him off work for a significant time as he will be unable to carry out his job with this injury.

“The club’s management team of Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove are in contact with Tom and our head physio Jim Crease is planning a visit to Addenbrooke’s on either Monday or Tuesday. The club will support Tom with his recovery.

“The club will provide more information on how our supporters can help Tom out in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Cambridge-based Thulborn took to social media to post his thanks to those who aided him on the day and the fans as well as confirming the operation had been successful.

Posting on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: “I would like to say a big thank you to all the staff and volunteers at @BuryTownFC for their help during yesterday’s injury.

“And thanks to all of the supporters and team-mates for their concerns, it’s times like this you really understand and appreciate how amazing football and people in it can be.

“I’ve spent the last few days in hospital and had successful surgery.

“I’m absolutely gutted that my season has been halted in such an amazing run for the club.

“The next few months are going to be horrible but i hope to see you all soon. Up the bury!”

After Saturday’s win saw them move up into the play-off places, fifth-placed Bury return to action tomorrow evening in a re-arranged fixture at seventh-placed Maldon & Tiptree (7.45pm) who sit two points behind them.

Entry to the match is free for all supporters attending following the original game in November being abandoned at half-time due to floodlight failure.