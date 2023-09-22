Bury Town head into tomorrow’s Isuzu second round qualifying FA Trophy tie with Walthamstow (3pm) with the Ram Meadow faithful set to witness a new style in operation from Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s side.

Having played three of their first four fixtures in all competitions at home, the Blues have not played on their own pitch since their frustrating goalless draw with Wroxham in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division on August Bank Holiday Monday.

But with their last two fixtures having seen them score five goals – with a 2-2 draw away to Grays Athletic on Saturday following on from the previous weekend’s last-gasp 3-2 victory at Biggleswade Town in the last round of the Trophy – Musgrove is confident there will be more entertainment on show on their homecoming.

Cole Skuse will take charge at Ram Meadow for the first time since August Bank Holiday Monday Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ve scored five goals in two games now. We’re now playing from back to front a lot quicker rather than keep playing, so we would like to think we could give the fans some more free-flowing football in the third , rather than slower build-up,” he said.

“It was a case of the message about being comfortable on the ball, staying on it and wanting to play being taken literally. So by the time we had played 15 passes we were still in midfield rather than going from back to front a little bit quicker.

“Our training has been based around getting from back to front as quick as possible, unless someone needs to stay on the ball to carve an opening.

Cemal Ramadan was on target on Saturday against Grays Athletic Picture: Mecha Morton

“It had become let’s pass for passing’s sake rather than let’s pass and make progression.

“We’ve had to strip it back a little bit now.”

Goals drying up had become a problem that led to previous long-serving manager Ben Chenery leaving the club towards the back end of last season, and Musgrove believes the club’s carpet of a pitch combined with reputation for good football had worked against them.

He explained: “We’re blessed with the surface we’ve got at Bury so it leaves people thinking we’ll just play. And I’ve tried to encourage and say, look, there is a time to stay on the ball but also teams are just getting behind and sitting in front and we need to be carving them open with minimal amount of passes into the final third.

The Ram Meadow fans are set to see a new style of football from Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s side Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s not rocket science at all, it’s just getting that message into people and then getting the detail in the final third with a cross or a pass where we have let ourselves down a little bit.”

Saturday saw the Blues fly into a 2-0 lead with Ryan Horne’s goal in the opening minute of the second half adding to Cemal Ramadan’s 16th minute strike.

But they saw their lead wiped out by Charlie Stimson’s double in the 60th and 80th minutes.

“It was disappointing, at the end it felt like a loss if I’m honest,” said Musgrove.

Victory against divisional rivals Walthamstow (formerly Waltham Forest) tomorrow would see Bury make the last (third) round of qualifying for the first time in nine seasons, but Musgrove feels they will have to overcome a physical battle to make that happen.

“Walthamstow will be tough, they are a strong direct team,” he said.

“They beat Maldon (& Tiptree) 1-0 at the weekend and Maldon have strengthened greatly in the last week.

“I’ve got the lowdown on them and we’ll have to overcome a huge physical battle before we can play how we want to play.”

Ed Upson is set to be the only one missing as the midfielder serves the last game of his red card suspension.

Meanwhile, Stowmarket Town’s winless run in the North Division stretched to four games with a 2-1 defeat at Suffolk rivals Lowestoft Town on Saturday.

A brace from the home side's Jake Reed wrapped up the three points with Joe Yaxley's last-minute strike a mere consolation for the visitors.

Richard Wilkins’ side are without a fixture this weekend but turn their attention to the first round of Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday when they travel to lower-league Kirkley & Pakefield (7.45pm).