Bury Town's rebuilt East Stand (Jimmy The Rattle Stand) will be put into action for the first time for tonight's match, following its safety sign-off.

A limited amount of seating will be available to supporters heading to the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium to watch Bury Town's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division match with Witham Town tonight (7.45pm).

The 156 seater stand is now ready to be used, but due to social distancing rules, there will only be a limited amount of seating available to use.

Bury Town's new East Stand is complete and set to be in use for the first time for tonight's matchPicture: Bury Town FC (42460882)

Seating will be available on a first come first served basis and will be stewarded to make sure that spectators are distanced from each other, the club have said.

Supporters will be required to walk around the whole of the ground to enter the stand as there is still restricted access from the right-hand side of the stand.

Once all of the available seats have been taken up the club have said they will not be allowed to admit any more spectators to the stand, so are encouraging anyone wanting to watch the game from there to be seated early.

Bury Town's Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium has undergone works over the summer including a new blue fence, new floodlights and new east stand, which was nearing completion last Tuesday with the roof having now been installedPicture: Russell Claydon

The new East Stand has been the final stage of a summer refurbishment project at Ram Meadow which has seen the floodlights replaced and new blue fencing installed around the perimeter of the pitch (by Clarke Fencing and Ben Mayhew Fencing).

Although last Tuesday's FA Cup game – the long-awaited return to action for the Blues at Ram Meadow – was a 400 sellout, tickets were still available at the time of writing to purchase for tonight and can be done so through the club website here .