Samir Kharbouch is hoping Bury St Edmunds RUFC members and other local followers will turn out in force at the Greene King IPA Haberden on Sunday to help roar his side towards an historic National U18s Cup semi-final.

After coming through three regional rounds and a last 16 tie, all without leaving Bury, they have received home advantage once again for their quarter-final tie with Southend-based Westcliff (12pm).

And Kharbouch, who coaches the side with fellow senior player Will Kingston, is hoping to make the most of being on home turf again on what is already a club record run.

The Bury St Edmunds Under-18s side who beat Maidenhead to set up Sunday's quarter-final Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “It is always massive (being at home), especially in age group levels as under-18s aren’t used to travelling a lot.

“We are lucky that we’ve got a really great club who want to have these events for us and make it special for the boys.

“And I genuinely feel like the crowd is going to give us a massive boost to help get us over the line.

Coach Samir Kharbouch celebrates with Adam Harwood-Hughes following the last 16 win Picture: Mark Westley

“I’m sure that the boys will be up for the game no matter what but the crowd can give us that extra boost.”

A last-gasp try from captain Adam Harwood-Hughes saw them seal a 15-10 success against Maidenhead in their last 16 tie mid-way through last month.

But Kharbouch believes they will have to step it up another level to be able to continue their memorable journey in the competition which concludes with a final at a professional stadium.

“Every time you’ve got to be better or you’re not going to get through to the next round,” he said.

The Bury St Edmunds Under-18s squad and coaching staff at the last 16 tie with Maidenhead Picture: Mark Westley

“We’ve been humbled over the last few weeks.

“We lost our Eastern Counties Cup games against two good sides, but it makes us hungry to work even harder.

“We know where we need to get better which is the beauty of playing some of the teams in the area in these two weeks we’ve had since last playing in the National Cup.”

Bury celebrate Nico Marchini's opening try against Maidenhead Picture: Mark Westley

A four points defeat at home to Cambridge was followed by last weekend’s subsequent pool loss by eight points, 20-12, at Shelford meaning they are unlikely to be able to progress further in that competition.

However, Kharbouch, who is not focusing on their opposition, has plenty of belief that his side have it within them to make the national semi-finals, set to be played at a neutral venue.

He said: “The exciting thing is I genuinely believe there are plenty of boys in our team that are good enough to play for the first team in three or four years, some maybe sooner.

“And we have a great togtherness as a group.”

Ryan Bourne and Sam Chandler are both set to miss out on being in the 22-man squad after suffering concussion but otherwise Kharbouch and Kingston otherwise have plenty of players to choose from.

Wolfpack bounce back

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds bounced back from a last-gasp defeat at Worthing with a 45-28 home success against Guernsey on Saturday in National League 2 East.

Bury led 24-14 at half-time with converted tries from the boot of man-of-the-match Charlie Reed, who also kicked over a penalty, coming from Ben Cooper, Tom Brown and Samir Kharbouch.

Reed converted his own try early in the second half and further scores from Craig Stephenson and Harry Hall in a match which saw Shaq Meyers win his 100th cap.

The win saw Jacob Ford’s side move up a place to seventh in the table and close the gap to fourth place, now occupied by Worthing, to seven points with a game in hand ahead of the rearranged trip to struggling North Walsham tomorrow.