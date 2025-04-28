Assistant manager Paul Musgrove is hoping that his Bury Town players will use the disappointment of the previous campaign’s play-off heartbreak as fuel when they host Waltham Abbey tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Twelve months ago the Blues also had home advantage in the Isthmian League North Division semi-finals over Brentwood Town at the Getaway Cars Stadium.

However, they were unable to take full advantage of it as the visitors advanced through to a final that they would ultimately lose courtesy of a 3-1 victory after extra-time.

Paul Musgrove (left) and Cole Skuse (right) will be looking to right the wrongs of last season’s play-off semi-final. Picture: Mecha Morton

And it is the hurt from that evening that Musgrove is keen to see drive the Blues on this time around against Abbey.

“I hope the players from last year can use that experience and play with a bit more freedom this time around,” he said.

“They can definitely use the hurt because I’m sure they don’t want that feeling again.

“We’ve got experience of that type of game now and hopefully that allows the players to relax a bit more.

“It’s hard to do but you have to treat it as another game, but also as a player these are the type of games you should thrive on playing in.”

Having gone into the regulation season-ending trip to Wroxham on Saturday sitting in second spot, the 1-1 draw on the Norfolk Broads saw Bury drop to third place.

It means that should both they and runners-up Felixstowe & Walton United, who host Brightlingsea Regent tomorrow night, advance through to the final, then it would be the Seasiders that hold home advantage for Saturday’s final by virtue of their higher finishing position.

But that it is not something that Bury can focus on unless they get the job done tomorrow night.

Musgrove added: “Saturday was a really difficult position to be in. If you look at the four teams in the play-offs, all of their selections mimicked each other – they all made changes.

“We were mindful of Tuesday with our selection, but we also believe in every single player in our squad.

“You can’t be worrying about the final and where that’s going to be played because you’ve got such a big game to get through on Tuesday.

“Of course we’d have liked to have won at Wroxham but our second-half performance was good and we finished the game strongly.”

In terms of team news, Musgrove and manager Cole Skuse have a fully fit squad to select from.