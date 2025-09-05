‘Patience’ is going to be the key word for those connected with Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club over the coming weeks and months.

Tomorrow’s National League 2 East opener away at Old Albanians will mark the start of a new era for the Wolfpack following a busy summer for recently-appointed director of rugby James Shanahan.

A raft of fresh faces have arrived as part of the playing squad at the GK IPA Haberden, while alterations have also been made within the coaching staff.

James Shanahan is preparing for his first season as Bury’s director of rugby Picture: Keith Heppell

It will, of course, take some time for everything to knit together in a coherent manner, but the experienced Shanahan still has ‘high expectations’ of the group that has been assembled.

He said: “It’s been pretty hectic throughout the summer. New coaches, new players, new systems and structures – it’s certainly been busy.

“It’s not going to be perfect straight away and it’s going to take some time for it all to bed in. I’d say patience is going to be key for us, especially early on.

“But I still want and expect us to be competitive in every game. I always have high expectations of what I want to see on the rugby pitch and that will not change. I’ll keep challenging people to get better.

“It’s a competitive league but I feel with the group we’ve got and the quality they have, the top six should not be beyond us.”

One particular aspect Shanahan is keen to have an impact on is the latter stages of matches.

Bury got into the habit last term of surrendering points late on – something that was a major contributing factor in their ninth-placed finish, which was the club’s lowest position at the level since the 2016/17 campaign.

“I’ve watched a lot of last season’s games back and I think they must have lost 10 or 11 of them in the last 10 minutes,” added Shanahan.

“If we’re able to cut that in half and turn those into wins then that’s a lot more points we’ll have on the board.

“It’s hard to pinpoint why it happened exactly. The club had good coaches last year and if it was obvious then they’d have dealt with it.

“I think some of it came down to squad depth. If you don’t have the quality to come on every week, you’re asking the same players to go for 80 minutes each week and it’s a grinding league.

“So there’s a physical aspect, but I also think from watching the games, they almost worked too hard at times. Errors would happen, the other team would get the momentum and the players tried to solve it by going off script, but it’s all about trusting your processes.

“We’ve made some slight changes to the system and how we go about things, so hopefully if we find ourselves in that position this season, the lads will have some clarity.

“It’s not easy. You see it all the way from our level up to international rugby – when one team gets the momentum it’s hard to wrestle it back.

“But we’ve just got to trust our processes and back the way we want to do things.”

Yet, while Shanahan and the coaching set-up are looking to put their mark on certain parts of the team, one thing that will not change is the attacking philosophy.

The previous term’s finishing position was ultimately disappointing, yet Bury still entertained going forward.

They ended the campaign having scored 891 points – only three teams could in the division could boast a bigger return.

That front-foot thinking will remain, with Shanahan eager to just tweak things at the other end.

“We’re still going to have that attacking intent from the last few seasons that Bury have had,” he said.

“When I faced Bury during my time at Blackheath, they had one of the best attacks in the league and from what I’ve seen of last year, that was still the case.

“The attacking output is fantastic and something we’re looking to retain, we just need a harder edge to us defensively and around our kicking game.

“Maybe at times we’ll have to be a little pragmatic and there is definitely more than one way to go forward. We want it to be harder to break us down, but we’re also looking to put plenty of points on the board again.”