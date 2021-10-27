Fresh from the recent addition of Ryan Gibbs, Ely City have further bolstered their squad with the signing of former Newmarket Town player Callum Chambers-Shaw.

The young attacking midfielder has arrived at the Demcom Stadium from Bury Town, where he has been playing for the Under-23s in the Bluefin Sports Insurance Development League this term.

Chambers-Shaw, who is the younger brother of Bury playmaker Jake, will be in the Robins squad for tonight's clash at Haverhill Rovers (7.45pm).

Callum Chambers-Shaw, pictured playing for Newmarket Town, has linked up with Ely City. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, the match will also a mark a first game in charge for new Rovers manager Liam Aves.

The former Coggeshall Town and AFC Sudbury coach took on a watching brief during Saturday's 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Hadleigh United.

