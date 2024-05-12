Not many rugby players get the chance to lift a trophy in their lifetime, never mind in front of 27,000 people at a Premiership stadium.

But on Saturday, April 27 Bury St Edmunds Under-10s earned the right to experience that very opportunity.

The side, lead by head coach Derrick Dougan, won the Fair Play Cup at Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road after beating Silhillians in a heart-in-mouth final.

Bury St Edmunds Under-10s playing at Leicester Tigers' stadium Picture: Tamsin Minty *53KB

Bury, captained by Sebastian Wells, won tickets to the Tigers’ match against Bristol afterwards, giving them the chance to meet some of the first-team players and lift the trophy at half-time – which was broadcast on the big screen in the stadium.

“The joy on the faces of the children was just unbelievable. I’ll never forget that and I don’t think the children will either,” said a proud Dougan.

“The opposition (in the final) came over and said ‘you’re the best team we’ve ever played’.

Bury St Edmunds Under-10s lift the Fair Play Cup trophy at Leicester Tigers' stadium Picture: Nick Tuffs

“Even if my team lost, and they didn’t come home champions, I still would’ve been proud and the children should have been proud because it was a great experience.”

The Fair Play Cup encourages everyone involved to show respect to the referee and the opposition. Bury qualified for the finals day in a tournament at Wymondham – held in October – where they faced the hosts, West Norfolk, Crusaders, Holt and Newmarket. As well as gaining points on the pitch, teams could earn points for fair-play behaviour from their players, coaches and parents.

All teams on the day scored maximum points for fair play, meaning that Bury qualified for the event at Leicester Tigers as they won all five of their matches.

“They showed tremendous team-work, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship – what we call our values of rugby,” said Dougan.

Bury St Edmunds Under-10s playing at Leicester Tigers' stadium Picture: Tamsin Minty *53KB

“I’m very passionate about, not just rugby, but about helping kids on and off the field. A lot of them are growing in confidence through playing rugby.”

If anyone would like to get involved with joining Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club, email minischair@bserufc.co.uk