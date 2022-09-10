Bury Town will be looking to bounce back from a lacklustre display in their Emirates FA Cup exit to AFC Sudbury when they host Stowmarket Town in their Isuzu FA Trophy opener at Ram Meadow on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The first qualifying round tie was originally meant to take place last night but was postponed along with this weekend's fixtures up and down the country by the FA as a mark of respect in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Blues saw their six-game unbeaten start to the season halted in painful fashion, conceding three unanswered goals against their local rivals on their home patch last Saturday.

Bury Town and Stowmarket Town drew 1-1 in their last meeting at Ram Meadow Pictured: Mecha Morton

It’s another big Suffolk cup derby to test Ben Chenery’s side but the Bury boss is confident his players can rise to the occasion.

“Look, we can’t wait to put it right. It is one of those things when you have an indifferent performance you want the next one to arrive quite quickly and it gets no bigger and better than this one,” he said.

“It’s another big derby, a real tough test though. Stowmarket are another good team with a really strong squad. We couldn’t get a tougher draw and I think it will be another exciting game.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery on the touchline during their FA Cup exit to AFC Sudbury last Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

“We lost there and we drew (last season) and they are always competitive games with big crowds and we expect another one.”

The clubs had originally got permission from the FA to bring the fixture forward from the Saturday kick-off due to the impact on attendance Ipswich Town being at home to Cambridge United was likely to have on it. That game is also off but Tuesday could also see The Tractor Boys return to action at home to Bristol Rovers.

But Chenery had spoked of hoping his side can thrive in the atmosphere of a night match.

“Friday night games under the lights always bring a bit more of an atmosphere and an edge, more so that it’s another local derby. They’ve been coming thick and fast,” he said.

Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove Picture: Mecha Morton

“It will be another huge test for this new squad we have put together.”

Lewis O’Malley is back available from his three-game red card suspension but Ryan Jolland is still not ready to make his return from summer hip surgery.

Summer signing Lewis O'Malley is set to be back available for selection for Bury Town Picture: Richard Marsham

Stowmarket boss Paul Musgrove was watching Bury last Saturday in preparation with his side not having a game, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Sudbury.

“We are really looking forward to it, it should be a cracker for everybody,” he said.

“A lot of people have said it is a shame in the FA Cup and FA Trophy we’ve drawn local teams but I don’t see it that way. I think it’s a good thing.”

Stowmarket were last in action in bank holiday Monday’s 1-0 home league win over Wroxham, meaning they have had the luxury of an extra rest.

“It can be seen as a good thing or a bad thing but we got the three points against Wroxham and it’s allowed us time to prepare and take stock of what’s happened since the start of the season,” said Musgrove.

“It’s also allowed us to watch Bury so it’s all positive.”

With the Old Gold & Blacks out of the FA Cup does it make a run in the FA Trophy more important, ahead of their first round qualifying tie?

“Any cup competition is important to anybody but I just want to win every game of football regardless of cup or league and it’s a local derby on top of that so it adds an extra bit of spice,” said Musgrove.

Despite Bury’s most recent result, the Stow boss is not set to let his side fall into the trap of underestimating them.

“They might have lost 3-0 but they are very well organised and they play some good football,” he said.

“It is whoever is going to perform better on the night and we need to make sure we create chances in their box and defend ours very well, rather than gifting goals.”

He added there were currently no fitness issues in his squad.

The winners of Tuesday's ties – with other Suffolk sides having also had their opening games in the competition rearranged – will receive £1,500 in prize money.