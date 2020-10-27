A pitch inspection at a wet Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium this afternoon has led to the match official postponing tonight's sellout Isthmian League Suffolk derby between Bury Town and Felixstowe & Walton United.

It comes after call-offs for local Thurlow Nunn League matches involving Stowmarket Town and Walsham-le-Willows and also Haverhill Rovers and Mildenhall Town due to Covid-19 concerns.

But Soham Town Rangers have posted on Twitter this afternoon that their cross-border derby with AFC Sudbury is set to go ahead, despite the persistent rain.

A waterlogged pitch at Ram Meadow has led to Bury Town's home game with Felixstowe & Walton United being postponedPicture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, a Bury Town club statement provided details for what will happen now for those who had tickets.

It read: "The match referee arrived at 4pm to inspect the surface but with constant rain since 9am this morning, there was surface water on the pitch and it was decided that with further rain due the surface was not playable and only likely to be worse come kick-off time. A new date for the fixture will be agreed.

"All 400 tickets for this match had been sold in advance of the fixture. The tickets will be valid for the re-arranged fixture. If you purchased a match ticket you will not need to do anything, simply present your ticket at the entrance on the new date.

"No refunds for tickets purchased will be made ahead of the new date being announced by the club. Once the new fixture has been agreed, if you are unable to make the new date we will refund your purchase and your ticket will go back onto sale. Details on how to obtain a refund will be announced along with the new date.

"Our next match is this coming Saturday when we take on Romford FC at home in the Isthmian League. There are less than 20 tickets available for this fixture and these are available from burytownfc.ktckts.com

"Thank you for your continued support."

READ MORE: Bury boss' pride after FA Cup exit