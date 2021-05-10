Thetford Town player/manager Matt Morton feels his most important signing ahead of their 2021/22 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign kicking off may prove to be off the field.

That is because he will have the experience and coaching ability of Cambridge United's record goalscorer, John Taylor, feeding into his Brecklanders' squad from now on.

The 56-year-old former U's boss (2002-2004) has agreed to become assistant manager at the Mundford Road club, continuing his stay in the Eastern Counties League.

Former Cambridge United player/manager John Taylor pictured at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire Picture: Richard Marsham

Taylor, who scored 86 league goals for Cambridge United from more than 330 appearances across two spells, from 1988 to 1992 and then from 1997 to 2004, has previously managed Mildenhall Town, Long Melford and Newmarket Town.

It was in his most recent club role, as assistant manager to Paul Smith at Walsham-le-Willows that Morton got to work with him.

And the Thetford boss is delighted to be able to have obtained the services of the man who left the village club in 2014 following a heart attack.

"It is a huge acquisition for us," he said.

John Taylor (background) was last involved with a club as assistant manager to Paul Smith at Walsham-le-Willows Picture: Roger Arbon

"His last role was the Walsham number two when I was captain and he totally transformed us for the two seasons he was with us.

"I've been working on it for a while and I’m delighted he’s joining us.

"John is the best coach I have ever worked with and is vastly experienced.

"He spent most of his adult life as a pro with the likes of Cambridge United where he played up top with Dion Dublin and is still their all-time top scorer. John was also their first team manager for a period of time and is a UEFA A licensed coach."

Thetford Town player-manager Matt Morton during their home FA Vase tie with Norwich United Picture: Sean McKeon

Thetford had been bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, having only won one of their 11 matches and lost 10, when the season was abandoned in December.

The Brecklanders returned to play a couple of friendlies in the build-up to their Norfolk Senior Cup tie at Gorleston - losing 1-0 on April 17 - and hosted Wisbech Town in a friendly on April 24, losing 5-1.

