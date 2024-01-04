Josh Cantrell says he is ‘super excited’ to get the season under way after being appointed as Suffolk’s new white-ball captain.

He will replace Adam Mansfield, who skippered the side in both T20 and 50-over formats last season and has since been appointed head coach in succession to Andy Northcote.

Cantrell, who is currently playing club cricket in Australia, said of his appointment: “It’s a real privilege. I’m super excited to be leading such a successful cricketing county in the white-ball format, one that has produced some great cricketers and shown some real potential in the last few years.

Josh Cantrell has been appointed as Suffolk’s new white-ball captain

“I look forward to working with a great bunch of guys this year, all of whom have the aim of winning both white-ball competitions.”

The all-rounder, who last season led Bury St Edmunds for the first time in the Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League, said he was very grateful to have the opportunity to take the two teams forward.

“Having started playing for Suffolk from Under-10s, it’s obviously something I’ve been working towards, so it’ll be great to lead the boys out onto the park in 2024,” he said.

Josh Cantrell in action against Witham for Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mecha Morton

Cantrell, who made his Suffolk debut versus Cambridgeshire in the Minor Counties Championship in 2016 when he was just 17, said he didn’t expect to be offered the captaincy at the age of 24.

“Not really, no. I’ve been in and around the squad for a few years now and I feel I’ve become more involved with decision making on the field. I’m just excited to have the opportunity to lead the team forward now,” he said.

Cantrell, who scored his maiden century for Suffolk in the final NCCA Championship match of last season against Buckinghamshire when he was also awarded his county cap, outlined the type of captain he will be.

He said: “I’ll be a captain who is aggressive in the way he asks his team to play. We won’t be afraid to try things or play the game in different ways.

Josh Cantrell has been appointed as Suffolk’s new white-ball captain Picture by Mark Westley

“We will always play the game on the front foot and find the best possible way to win games.”

He is spending the winter in the Melbourne, playing as a semi-professional for Bentleigh Cricket Club in the Cricket Southern Bayside Championship.

Cantrell said: “We are currently top of the league having won six of our nine games, with two games washed out. The season is split into white ball, which we finished top of before the Christmas break, with the second half of the year being two-day games played over two weekends.”

Cantrell is currently leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets at 17 apiece, including a five-wicket haul away to Mentone.

He has so far batted four times, scoring 137 runs at an average of 69, including 80 not out against Hampton.

Cantrell, who is helping coach the club’s juniors on Friday evenings, is due to return to England in early April when he will start his new role as head of cricket at Woodbridge School.

He said: “I couldn’t be more grateful to Woodbridge School for what they’ve allowed me to come and do out in Australia. I’m very much looking forward to getting back to school and get the cricket season going!”

Suffolk head coach Adam Mansfield said: “I am really excited to have Josh on board as white-ball captain for 2024. He is a player I enjoy working with and was the natural choice.

“He did a fantastic job as captain of Bury St Edmunds in 2023 and deserves his chance to lead the county. He is young, determined to improve and his desire to represent the county is second to none. I have full belief he can lead the team to white-ball success.”