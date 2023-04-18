Risbygate Tennis Club Men’s captain Asa Sumner-Keens was able to reflect with pride at his side’s overall performance in Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to the might Sutton TC in Bury St Edmunds in their second National League fixture.

Sunday’s matches thankfully took place amid a beautiful sunny spring day to allow some highly competitive tennis to entertain and at times, wow, spectators.

After Risbygate had opened their second campaign at this level with a 5-1 home win against Cumberland earlier this month, backing that up was always going to be a tall order.

The Risbygate Tennis Club Men's team, sponsored by TP Fire and Security, who took on Sutton in the National League, losing 4-2. (From left) Asa Sumner-Keens (c), Ethan Terry, Seth Newman, Oscar Wai Picture: Risbygate TC

Sutton’s number one player, Josh Goodger, is currently ranked 800 in the world while second player, Ivan Denisov is ranked 669 for doubles and 1,245 for singles.

Jack Carpenter. their number three, was formerly ranked 600 in the world and was 41 in the world as a junior. Josh Freeman and Joey Black also completed the team.

The Risbgyate team, sponsored by TP Fire and Security, was made up of Sumner-Keens, Ethan Terry, Seth Newman and Oscar Wai.

Seth Newman won his singles match Picture: Mecha Morton

They certainly made the visitors work for their victory with Newman pulling off a victory 6-4, 6-1 in his singles against Black while Terry took his to a deciding set, losing 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to Carpenter.

In the doubles it was 1-1 with Terry and Newman coming out 7-5, 6-5 victors against Black and Freeman while Sumner-Keens and Wai gave Goodger and Denisov a hard match which ended 7-5, 6-4.

“I’m so proud of how the team has come together against strong competition,” said Risbygate skipper Sumner-Keens.

“The team fought with skill and professionalism.

“We improved on our result against Sutton from 2022, so I’m pleased with the result.

Spectators watch on as Risbygate captain Asa Sumner-Keens gets down low to make a forehand return from the back of the court Picture: Mecha Morton

“For me this competition is about providing our club and the community great tennis that grows the game.

“I believe it’s important that there is a pathway in the East Region to play national level tennis for players that need it.”

And their efforts were certainly appreciated from those watching on.

Risbygate Oscar Wai is targeting a professional career in the game Picture: Mecha Morton

Club member and spectator Bronwyn Boddington said: “The tennis today was breath-taking.

“Watching up close lets you see the speed of the ball and the incredible skill of the players.

Sutton's Evan Denisov in action Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was unbelievable to see this level of tennis here in Bury St Edmunds.”

Risbygate have their final home match on Sunday, May 14 against David Lloyd Raynes Park (12pm) which is again free entry for spectators.

This year’s men’s team have high aspirations with Wai, who frequently competes in Men’s Grade 2 and Grade 1 competitions, looking to transfer his success onto the professional ITF tour. He represented Hong Kong in the 2019 junior Davis Cup, before relocating to the UK.

Sutton's Joey Black Picture: Mecha Morton

Terry and Newman both have their sights set on college tennis in the USA starting this academic year which is a pathway that could lead to playing professionally.

Scores:

Singles:

1. Josh Goodger beat Asa Sumner-Keens 6-2 6-2

2. Ivan Denisov beat Oscar Wai 6-1 6-4

3. Jack Carpenter beat Ethan Terry 3-6 6-3 7-5

4. Joseph Black lost to Seth Newman 4-6 1-6

Doubles:

1. Josh Goodger and Ivan Denisov beat Asa Sumner-Keens & Oscar Wai 7-5 6-4

2. Joseph Black and Josh Freeman lost to Ethan Terry & Seth Newman 5-7 4-6