Having opened up the new Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League season with two wins, it is now back-to-back defeats for Bury St Edmunds (268-8) after they lost by seven wickets at home to Horsford (270-3) last weekend.

For the second week running Bury had a poor start with the bat, finding themselves languishing on 17-3.

Justin Bishop then joined William Jarman and together they took the score to 71 before the latter was dismissed for 28.

Josh Cantrell scored an unbeaten century during Bury’s defeat Picture: Mark Westley

Bishop went on to use all of his experience and along with Josh Cantrell, both played with great technique.

Bishop was eventually out with the team’s score on 211 having contributed 75 runs, which came from 110 deliveries.

Cantrell, meanwhile, remained the mainstay and batted well to finish not out on 104 runs off just 87 balls – an innings that included 10 fours and two sixes.

Alex Cruickshank provided a cameo innings in support, adding 31 runs from only 15 deliveries, in a final score of 268-6.

In reply, Horsford lost two early wickets to the bowling of Ben Whittaker and Tom Rash, but Ethan Metcalf (82) and Jordan Neil went on to determine the outcome, adding 155 for the third wicket. Neil finished unbeaten on 102, well supported by Charlie Hood (46 not out).

Bury will seek to return to winning ways tomorrow when they travel to face Great Witchingham (11am).

In Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, Bury St Edmunds II (187) suffered a 128-run defeat away at Sudbury II (315-5).

Alex Lark (132) and Josh Smith (119 not out) took the game away from Bury, who had Joe Corder as their top scorer in the reply with 42.

Meanwhile, in Division Six, Bury St Edmunds III (196-7) lost by 47 runs on the road at Stowupland (243-4).

Sam Harrison (102 not out) scored an unbeaten century during Bury’s reply, but they still fell short of their target.

In Division Nine West, Bury St Edmunds IV (162-4) chalked up a six-wicket victory at the expense of visiting Mildenhall V (160).

Bury lost early wickets during their reply, but the partnership between Kevin Dobson (71 not out) and Jamie Grove (47 not out) got the hosts over the winning line.

Greene King Players of the Week: Josh Cantrell, Justin Bishop, Sam Harrison Kevin Dobson, Jala Pathan, Zyan Imam and Ben Baldock.

Byron Burger’s Player of the Week: Josh Cantrell and Sam Harrison (shared).