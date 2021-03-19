Thetford’s Quevin Castro made his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt this week and is hoping it does not prove to be his last.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, whose non-league journey has included spells with Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Thetford Town, is due to complete a fifth week of an extended trial at the former Premier League champions today.

Having been an unused substitute for Chelsea Under-23s’ home league fixture with Everton last Friday, he was handed his chance to shine from the start in Tuesday’s development friendly with Brentford B.

Quevin Castro featured against a Brentford B side.

The game, which Chelsea lost 2-1 at their Cobham training base, was streamed live on YouTube with Castro substituted during the second half, having played in the number 10 role.

But the Portugese-born player who spent last season on trial with Ipswich Town is hoping he will get another opportunity.

“I did not have a good game today,” he said. “Hopefully I can gain the manager’s trust for another one.”

