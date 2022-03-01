Thetford-raised Quevin Castro made his Football League debut for West Bromwich Albion last night.

The 20-year-old joined the Baggies in the summer and he went on to make his first appearance for the club during August's 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

That was followed by a handful of appearances for the Championship side's Under-23s before some FA red tape prevented him from being selected. While no details were officially given, it is believed the governing body wanted clarification regarding certain aspects of Castro's registration.

Quevin Castro made his Football League debut on Monday night. Picture: Mark Westley

However, those concerns were satisfactorily answered in January and the playmaker's big moment finally came on Monday evening when he entered the action at The Hawthorns against Swansea City as a 65th-minute replacement for Adam Reach.

Yet, Castro's presence was unable to inspire West Brom to victory as Steve Bruce's men slipped to a 2-0 defeat, with the final whistle being met by widespread jeers from the home supporters.

That result has left West Brom 13th in the Championship, eight points adrift of the play-off places with 12 fixtures remaining.

Castro, meanwhile, has recently been the subject of interest from some big European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven.

Before signing for West Brom, the Portuguese-raised player had spells with a number of non-league sides, including Thetford Rovers, Thetford Town, Mildenhall Town, Bury Town and Norwich CBS.