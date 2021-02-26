It has been a long and windy path but Thetford’s Quevin Castro is hopeful he has finally found his big break into the professional ranks – with a Premier League outfit.

Suffolk News can reveal the 19-year-old, whose non-league journey has included spells with Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Thetford Town, is waiting to hear whether his week-extended trial at Chelsea was a successful one.

It comes after Arsenal did not follow up their interest in the midfielder following a trial earlier this season.

But Castro’s former Thetford manager and team-mate at Norwich CBS this campaign, Danny White, is confident the player who spent last season training with Ipswich Town is destined for the big time.

“First and foremost he is so dedicated and committed. He trains constantly and his attitude is first-class – he just wants a break,” he said.

“But the problem with that is obviously you’ve got all these professional clubs where lads are getting released and you don’t really see them getting into the big clubs or even falling down the leagues.

“It is going to be extremely difficult but he has obviously done something right if he has gone down there for a week and they want a further look at him.

“I personally think he has got all the potential in the world. If he gets with some world-class coaches and they work on him then he could become a very, very good talent. And I expect him to play high anyway.

“Will he get in at Chelsea? I honestly don’t know but all I can do is wish him all the best and all the luck in the world and hopefully he will get an opportunity somewhere.”

Castro, who is the brother of former Thetford goal machine Valter Rocha, is understood not to have been taken on by Ipswich due to an issue with a former club in Portugal wanting compensation for their role in his development.

But it is believed that issue has now been cleared up.

The former Thetford Academy pupil broke into his hometown club’s side under White as a 17-year-old in the 2018/19 campaign.

After his trial at Arsenal he spent the end of last year with Portugese second tier club Varzin, training with their first team as well as representing their B team, in the fourth division, several times.

He returned to Thetford after Covid-19 restrictions limited his playing opportunities and has recently had other Premier League interest.

Castro had a brief spell with Bury Town a year ago, ahead of their 2019/20 campaign being halted by the pandemic, but only made two substitute appearances for Ben Chenery’s side while still with Ipswich.

