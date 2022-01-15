It was only eight years ago that Yeovil Town were locking horns with Ipswich Town in the Championship.

However, since their relegation at the end of the 2013/14 campaign, the Glovers have endured two further demotions, leaving them out of the Football League and currently members of the National League.

Now they are facing up the prospect of facing another Suffolk side, although it is likely to be one their supporters know very little about.

Needham Market players celebrate their win in the previous round of the FA Trophy. Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham Market, who play a couple of levels below Yeovil in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, are enjoying a club-record run in the Buildbase FA Trophy, having set up today's fourth-round tie at Huish Park thanks to a 2-1 win home win over another National League outfit – Wealdstone.

And as far as the Marketmen's chairman Keith Nunn is concerned, the match will be among the biggest in their history.

He said: "It has to be right up there. We played Cambridge United in the FA Cup and also got to the semi-finals of the FA Vase, but at the level we are currently at this is probably the biggest.

"It's not that long ago at all that Yeovil were playing Ipswich. They're a big club and I'm sure we all watched them on the television last weekend (against Bournemouth in the Emirates FA Cup, 3-1 defeat).

"We've got people going there on coaches, some going by train and others driving down. Hopefully we will have a big following to support the team because it's a big occasion for us."

But what chance of another giant killing, following the Wealdstone heroics? If Needham can match the display they produced on that occasion, Nunn is ruling nothing out.

"We're the underdogs of course but do we have chance? Yes, I think we do," he said.

"We played on the front foot and really outplayed Wealdstone, especially in the first half.

"I think there was probably an element of them under-estimating us a little bit and you never know, Yeovil might do the same.

"We'll need things to go our way but I'm sure we're capable of another big surprise."

Meanwhile, both forward Luke Ingram and manager Kevin Horlock believe Needham will be best served by playing on the front foot in Somerset.