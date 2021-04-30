There is set to be a changing of the guard at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club this summer – including chairman David Reid stepping aside 12 months before his four-year term ends.

There will be a concerted drive to get the Haberden-based club promoted to the third tier – National League 1 – ahead of reduced chances when a third regional division comes in at their current level for 2022/23.

And it is with that backdrop that Reid feels a chairman with more time available to instigate the changes required to be ready for a step up is needed.

Current Bury St Edmunds chairman David Reid is set to move into the role of club treasurer pending approval at the club's AGM in June Picture: Mark Westley

The executive committee is recommending ahead of the June 24 Annual General Meeting that current member and existing Minis section chairperson Craig Germeney takes over. Reid intends to remain influential, however, by putting himself forward to assist him on the financial side as the successor to current treasurer Chris Reeve, who is stepping down.

“It can become a bit overwhelming when you are trying to run two businesses and as we try to grow I think the club would benefit from someone who is able to give almost their full-time attention to this commercial strategy so we can really go for it,” he said.

“We want to try and get ourselves promoted into Nat 1 so we are not subject to this dilution of Nat 2.

Craig Germeney, pictured launched the club's virtual pass during the first national lockdown with his children, is set to become the next club chairman at Bury St Edmunds RUFC Picture: Mark Westley

“Interestingly, Craig Germeney, who has done a great job with the Minis section, has just sold his business and he is able to give the time that the club really needs.”

He feels Germeney not being someone who has a rugby background – having come into his current role due to his children – could help with reaching out to a wider section of the community.

It comes as the Wolfpack are set to be led by a new head coach for the upcoming campaign with Jacob Ford – brother of England player George – due to start in July. Current incumbent, Nick Wakley, will revert to focusing solely on his director of rugby role, having combined the two over the past year.

Another change at the club will see secretary Simon Lord step down for what has been a 30-year period of filling official volunteer roles at Bury.

David Reid will be vacating his current chairman role at the GK IPA Haberden ahead of next season Picture: Mark Westley

Reid said he wished to say a ‘huge thank you’ to both Reeve and Lord.

Meanwhile, the club’s plans to host a return-to-rugby East Anglian League Cup competition has been replaced by a friendly series, after all but Bishop’s Stortford withdrew.

Bury had initially announced in February that Cambridge and Westcliff were also keen to contest the round-robin matches, but have since changed their minds.

Bury are set to host higher-league Bishop’s Stortford on May 15 for a behind-closed-doors preliminary round fixture.

The first leg will then take place at their opponents' Hertfordshire on May 22 before the second leg at Bury's Haberden on Saturday, May 29. Spectators are set to be allowed to both the first and second legs, as long as the lockdown easing roadmap is not help up.

Ahead of the series starting Bury will hold a possibles versus probables inter-club fixture on May 8.

* The club is looking for a new main sponsor next season after Servest decided to adopt a more national promotional focus. Reid said they would consider two main club sponsors and any businesses interested should email him at chairman@bserufc.co.uk

