Young Charlton Athletic forward Ryan Viggars has joined Needham Market on a one-month loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who has been capped by Wales at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level, arrives at Bloomfields having made one senior appearance for the Addicks.

It came during a Papa John's Trophy clash with Leyton Orient back in November of last year.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock has bolstered his attacking options. Picture: Mecha Morton

And he will now continue his development under the watchful eye of Needham boss Kevin Horlock.

The necessary paperwork has been completed in time for Viggars to be included in the Marketmen's squad for tomorrow's home clash with Rushall Olympic (3pm).

A statement on the Needham website read: "Club secretary Mark Easlea would like to put on record thanks to Charlton Athletic for their cooperation and in particular to their club secretary Ron Dangerfield for his swift actions in completing the required paperwork."

Viggars is due to remain with Needham until October 1.