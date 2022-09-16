Ben Chenery says he is feeling confident that his Bury Town side can put back-to-back Suffolk derby defeats behind them when they return to league action this weekend.

The Blues bowed out of this season’s Isuzu FA Trophy at the first hurdle on Tuesday, after Ed Upson’s 88th minute penalty clinched a 2-1 win for Stowmarket Town at the Atalian Servest Stadium.

Bury, who had lost 3-0 at home to AFC Sudbury in the Emirates FA Cup 10 days earlier, are now left to focus on their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign for the rest of 2022.

Cruise Nydazayo caught the eye for Bury in Tuesday’s cup tie against Stowmarket Picture: Mecha Morton

Chenery’s side start that run with a home clash against Basildon United tomorrow (3pm), and the boss is determined to see their positive start to the league season continue.

“We’re unbeaten in the league and that’s really important,” Chenery said. “We’ve had a tough opening start with the teams we’ve played in the cup games, but now we go into a run of games I feel confident we should do well in.

“But it’s about earning the right. Every team that comes to Ram Meadow will roll their sleeves up and give an extra bit when you’re playing in front of 400, 500 or 600 people.

“We’re looking forward to getting our teeth into the league campaign.”

Chenery praised his players for their performance in Tuesday’s defeat to Stowmarket with Upson’s penalty, given for a hand ball against the impressive Cruise Nydazayo, proving to be the only difference.

“We were excellent,” the Bury boss said. “We never stopped running. We have an honest bunch.

“Stowmarket are a good team and we took them all the way and we were very unfortunate to lose.

“I thought the penalty decision from the referee was really naive and inexperienced.

“I don’t see what he (Cruise) can do. It’s at point-blank range, then everyone has appealed for it and he blows the whistle in a split second.

“Referees are taught to stand back and have a think and have a look at it. It was a very harsh way for us to go out.”

Captain Ollie Fenn (tonsillitis) is closing in on a return.

Tuesday’s scheduled trip to Coggeshall Town has been postponed due to the host side’s rearranged FA Trophy fixture.