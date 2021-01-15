Bury Town boss Ben Chenery is accepting of a leagues’ proposal to scrap the 2020/21 campaign, but he believes non-league football administrators have a duty to put something else in place to bring a ‘feelgood factor’ back.

At the end of last week the Trident Leagues – Isthmian, Southern and Northern – released a statement saying all of its divisions at Steps 3 and 4 should ‘cease immediately and be declared null and void’ due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

A final decision will not be made until the Football Association has consulted with all clubs, but nevertheless league fixtures have now been postponed until at least March 6.

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery is hoping football's administrators can come up with a plan that will enable them to put smiles back on faces with football's return. Picture: Mark Westley

That has all but ended hopes of completing a full campaign, and has also thrown major doubt as to whether it would even be possible to play out half a season.

Along with Cambridge City, Bury have only played four games in the Isthmian League North Division, but still find themselves occupying a top four position.

Just forgetting about football until August, when a new campaign is launched, would be a missed opportunity in Chenery’s eyes.

Cemal Ramadan celebrates his goal to pull Bury Town level against Romford on October 31, the last time the Blues were in action Picture: Neil Dady

“I can understand why they

wish to cease the leagues; the pandemic is ferocious at the moment,” he said.

“To finish the league would be an enormous task, of course. But the only fear for me as a manager is our last game was the end of October so we will be looking at 10 months without any competitive football, so for me we have to look at what can be done.

“Can we revert to continuing with the Suffolk Premier Cup?

“I wouldn’t be against having regionalised mini cup competitions like they did previously with the League Cup (Velocity Trophy) where you play teams in your region twice and then the top two go through into a knockout competition. There are those options.

“I just think it would be great for players, supporters and good for football clubs to get some football before May and get a feelgood factor back.”

With last season’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup not finishing until October 20, winners Needham Market and Bury are both yet to play a fixture in this year’s competition.

But even though Needham are due to host Leiston in the first round with the winner going to Bury, the holders would still only have five possible games to retain their title.

Chenery added: “It is so tough for people right now for their mental health and wellbeing.

“I just think football can break down so many boundaries that when it is safe to do so we could get

some football back and I think

the supporters would really welcome it.

“It would create a good buzz and I think for everyone involved in football it would just put smiles back on faces and really whet our appetite for the start of next season.”

