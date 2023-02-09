They may have missed the chance to close the gap to the play-off places with a third straight victory on Tuesday but Bury Town boss Ben Chenery was not left too frustrated.

The Blues had followed up last Tuesday’s pleasing 2-1 win at promotion-chasing Felixstowe & Walton United with Saturday’s dominant 1-0 victory over struggling Great Wakering Rovers.

But the familiar narrative of not being able to convert their pressure to see off mid-table Wroxham in their mid-week fixture at Ram Meadow left him reflecting on second goalless affair of the season with The Yachtsmen.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery praised Lewis O'Malley (right) and defensive partner Joe White (back left) as they helped to keep another clean sheet for his side Picture: Neil Dady

“Look, Wroxham have settled down into the division after an indifferent start, they have won five out of their last eight and you can see why,” he said, with the gap to the top five nine points ahead of travelling to Peter Taylor’s improved Maldon & Tiptree side on Saturday (3pm) ahead of hosting basement side Coggeshall Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“They’ve come here and they have changed how they play a little bit. They sit in and I think certainly second half they didn’t offer a lot.

“We had a lot of possession and it was difficult to beat a low block.

The Bury manager felt his side missed the presence of Darren Mills up front on Tuesday Picture: Richard Marsham

“We probably lacked a bit of a Darren Mills (ankle) up top for a little bit of aggression to find a way in and something a bit different.

“But this group of players have got a phenomenal defensive record and it was another clean sheet.

“We’re always in games, we just lacked a cutting edge but credit to Wroxham they’ve been doing well recently and we’ve got to earn the right to win.

“And if you can’t win you don’t lose so I’ve got to be pleased with that.”

Ryan Jolland goes close for Bury Town in Saturday's game Picture: Richard Marsham

He added: “We’ve got to add goals but if you look at the last three games after the defeat at Witham we were obviously frustrated and we’ve gone and taken seven from nine.

“We go and win at Felixstowe, we beat Great Wakering and we go and get a pint here so we have to be pleased and we go on to Maldon.

“We’ll keep pushing and what sums up our season is we’ve got a resilient bunch.

“We’ve got a bunch of lads that want to run for Bury Town, put their bodies in front of the ball and defend our goal and I think that’s a great starting point.”

Bury Town’s youth section celebrated their sponsors as guests at Saturday’s first-team match with a two-course meal Picture: Richard Marsham

Joe White’s defensive display earned the man-of-the-match award and Chenery was keen to praise how his game has progressed.

“Joe has been with me for a number of years and he’s really come into his own at the moment,” he said.

“It does help when he’s got a resilient group in front of him as defending starts from the front.

“If you look at previous Bury teams who are easy on the eye and we score two and concede three, it’s a fine line.

“But Joe’s been excellent and he has typified the group. Him and Lewis O’Malley, they’re like little warriors out there, they’re brave and they want to defend.

“If we could just be a little bit better in the final third and I get that, but it’s not for want of trying. And the players are honest in their endeavour.

“We got in a couple of times and lacked a little bit of thought but look, I can’t knock them it was a tough a night. The pitch was getting a bit frosty and a little bit bobbly at the end.”

Chenery also praised former Northampton Town goalkeeper Charlie Woods who he revealed has now signed a contract with Ipswich Town following his trial period at the club.

"At the moment it's until the end of the season," he said of the loan arrangement with Ipswich, with the original agreement being up until January.

"He's under contract at Ipswich Town so credit to him.

"He's been fantastic here, the clean sheets are not just down to him but he's part of it.

"But he's been a presence and gives us great stability and he's got a save pair of hands.

"He's been excellent so we're obviously really grateful to Ipswich Town for allowing us to have their young prospect until the end of the season."

The Bury boss is set to be without frontman Mills again on Saturday while he is hopeful captain Ollie Fenn may be able from illness.

Looking ahead to taking on the 13th-placed side, who lost 2-1 at New Salamis on Saturday but have three wins from their last six, he said: "I know Peter. He's got a really good tactical mind, he's got a good eye for it on the football pitch so he'll ask a different question of us and I've got an idea.

"But they have picked up well under him like they should. He's a good manager, he'll have them well drilled and it'll be a tough place to go like it always is at Maldon."