Bury Town boss Ben Chenery put their painful 3-0 Emirates FA Cup home defeat to rivals AFC Sudbury down to a lethargic performance from his players.

His revamped Blues side had made an encouraging start to the campaign going unbeaten through six matches in all competitions (three draws), coming through two lower-league FA Cup tests with 4-0 and 3-0 victories.

But having thrown away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Sudbury on the same pitch in the league five days previously, they looked second best for much of Saturday’s first qualifying round tie.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery cuts a frustrated figure on the touchline on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

And while they wasted their own chances the Yellows provided a clinical touch to comfortably seal their progress.

A close-range finish from Nnamdi Nwachuku following a breakaway move provided the breakthrough 20 minutes in, despite Bury’s appeals for offside, with teenager Josh Stokes providing further punishment in the on 57st and 81st minutes.

“We lacked an edge today and I feel we lacked any real zip,” said Chenery.

Charley Barker has his head in his hands as he misses a key way back into the tie for Bury in the second half Picture: Mecha Morton

“I thought we looked tired. I think mentally and physically some of the players looked ‘leggy’ so that is something to look at.

“We’ve been excellent since the start of the season and really in terms of our identity and our legs today I thought we weren’t at it and that happens, it can’t always look the same but we can control that part of our game.”

The nature of the goals themselves was something he was particularly disappointed with though he was prepared to not be too critical of his players’ off-day.

“From the sense of keeping four clean sheets at the start of the season we’ve now gone to giving some sloppy ones away,” he said.

Lewis Ridd watches in relief as the ball is cleared off his line soon after AFC Sudbury had taken the lead Picture: Mecha Morton

“Credit to Sudbury who go into the next round but we weren’t great today so we have to be honest and open and say it wasn’t us today.

“It wasn’t anywhere near how we should be but that happens and they are a great bunch of honest lads who are fantastic and are disappointed.

“We will come again but we just looked leggy and tired. There was no real zip and tempo, it was just a bit flat.”

Joe Grimwood manages to clear a Bury ball into the box Picture: Mecha Morton

Stokes, 18, ensured his name went down in the fixture’s history books by playing a key role in all three goals.

After riding out some early home pressure it was the attacker’s delightful chipped pass 20 minutes in which sent Lionel Ainsworth away with Nwachuku providing the finishing touch after he had rolled the ball past the goalkeeper.

Cruise Nydazayo puts the ball across the face of the Sudbury box Picture: Mecha Morton

Despite the anger the goal sparked, with Bury calling for offside, subsequent video footage posted on Twitter seemed to show Nwachuku to be level or just behind Ainsworth.

It certainly seemed to rock the Blues who lost their early rhythm with only a goalline block denying Nwachuku a second following a corner eight minutes later.

But it was Stokes who punished them further in the 57th minute, winning the race to Jake Turner’s long ball out of defence ahead of goalkeeper Lewis Ridd and providing an angled finish.

From there on Bury huffed and puffed without really bothering loaned back Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Josh Blunkell with Sudbury happy to soak up the pressure and look to hit them on the break.

And the killer goal came in the 81st minute when substitute Josh Mayhew picked out Stokes with a cross and the teenager nicely controlled and finished to put the outcome beyond any doubt.

The Bury boss was left to rue two big chances going begging for his side. Cruise Nydazayo shot straight at the goalkeeper at the end of the first half when free in the area and Charley Barker put a 70th minute effort the wrong side of the post when well placed.

He said: “Cruises’ one is a real opportunity and there are going to be times when we don’t play to our full capacity and we’re not quite at it but when you get opportunities you can’t let them pass you by. “They were two big moments and at 1-0 we go to 1-1 or at 2-0 down we go to 2-1.

“We didn’t convert them and that is a disappointment as it then puts more pressure on you defensively and you let teams off the hook. At the moment we haven’t been let off the hook last couple of games, when we’ve made half a mistake they’ve taken their opportunities.

“There is lots to improve upon, that’s for sure.”

Bury are back at home in another Suffolk cup derby on Friday with Stowmarket Town the visitors in the first qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy (7.45pm)