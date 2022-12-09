Ben Chenery is looking to the next four fixtures to see if his Bury Town side can put themselves in the mix to keep their target of a play-off push alive this season.

The Blues lie ninth and six points off the top five in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away to Grays Athletic was followed by a point in a goalless draw at Brentwood Town.

However, Chenery’s team have a golden chance to close the gap when they meet five of the current top six between tomorrow’s visit to Felixstowe & Walton United (6th) and January 7’s trip to face Hashtag United (2nd).

Bury lost all three matches they played against Felixstowe & Walton United last season, including this Suffolk Premier Cup tie at Ram Meadow Picture: Mecha Morton

In between is a visit from Heybridge Swifts (3rd) on December 20 (7.45pm), a Boxing Day clash at current leaders AFC Sudbury (3pm) and a home game with Lowestoft Town (5th) on January 2 (1pm).

“It will be a good benchmark for us against Felixstowe, they’re a good team with a good squad and I think it will be a tough test, especially being away from home,” he said.

“We are not a million miles away, we just need to be a bit better in the final third and that is probably what we’re lacking at the moment.”

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery Picture: Mark Westley

He added: “If you look at our Christmas period we’re going to play Felixstowe then Heybridge Swifts, Sudbury and Lowestoft. That gives us a fair reflection.

“If you look at Sudbury we played them twice and drew 2-2 where we should of won really and then lost in the cup game (3-0).

“Then Stowmarket we’ve just been so unfortunate with the two goals conceded against them and the way that that happens.

“So we’re kind of okay. I think these tough games we’re coming to are tough games and we’ll come through it and see where we are.”

Bury went down to a 1-0 home defeat to Stowmarket on November 26 with the visitors scoring a controversial winner Picture: Mark Westley

Courtney Homans’ 25th minute goal, following a free kick, proved to be the difference on Saturday. But Chenery felt it was another sign of them not getting the rub of the green of late, coming from a goal kick he felt was a clear corner to his side.

He said: “It has been really fine lines and apart from that they never threatened our goal and Grays then sat behind the ball.”

He was pleased with the point at Brentwood on Tuesday in an evenly balanced game.

He said: “Once we had nullified their threat we played some good football and had one or two chances like them and it could have gone either way.”

Midfielder Lee Watkins (ankle) is set to miss tomorrow’s Suffolk derby while it is the last game of Alfie Cutbush’s loan, with Chenery due to talk to Ipswich Town about an extension for the box-to-box player.